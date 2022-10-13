Phipps Bend Road

The Tennessee Department of Transportation hasn’t made any guarantees, but it is studying the possibility of paving Hawkins County’s deteriorating Phipps Bend Road from Highway 11-W to the end of the Industrial Park. This photo shows Phipps Bend Road at the Main Street intersection.

 Jeff Bobo

Hawkins County officials recently receive encouragement from the First Tennessee Development District that there may be state funding available to pave Phipps Bend Road before it deteriorates much further.

