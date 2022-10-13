Hawkins County officials recently receive encouragement from the First Tennessee Development District that there may be state funding available to pave Phipps Bend Road before it deteriorates much further.
The IDB unsuccessfully sought funding from the County Commission in the 2022-23 budget, as well as in the form of ARPA COVID-19 funding, for the proposed Phipps Bend Road paving project which is estimated to cost around $2 million.
The road was most recently paved more than 20 years ago, and with a high volume of heavy truck traffic the road is beginning to deteriorate. The concern is the longer they wait to pave it, the more it’s going deteriorate, and the more it’s going to cost.
Heavy traffic on Phipps Bend Road is going to increase substantially over the next 12 month with the addition of SYMMCO, which recently purchased the Phipps Bend Spec Building and will commence manufacturing next spring. There’s also a new truck driving school opening at the Phipps Bend TCAT which will also increase heavy vehicle traffic.
Hawkins County Mayor Mark DeWitte reported Tuesday, however, there’s is a possibility, albeit no guarantee, that the Tennessee Department of Transportation might pave Phipps Bend Road from Highway 11-W to the end of the park.
DeWitte told the Hawkins County Joint Economic Development Board Tuesday he’d recently attended a meeting with the First Tennessee Development District. Among the particpants was FTDD Director of Community, Planning, Housing & Development Bill Forrester.
“If we let it go much longer then we’re going to be into more than just a grind and resurface,” DeWitte told the Review after Tuesday’s meeting. “I was at a new board member orientation for the First Tennessee Development District in Johnson City. They work a lot of grants for us, and one of Bill Forrester’s jobs is he works with TDOT. They have money available specifically for roads in industrial parks.”
DeWitte added, “I didn’t know if Phipps Bend has ever been brought to their attention, so I talked to Bill and he said he didn’t know about that road. He arranged for several TDOT officials to come out there and look at what condition the road is in, and the scope of the project.”
Kingsport completed a traffic volume study two years ago, and Mattern and Craig completed an engineering plan for the repaving project. Both of those studies are now in the hands of TDOT.
The traffic study was conducted during the pandemic and is expected to be low, so another traffic study will likely have to be completed.
“They have to determine what the traffic volume is on it, what the condition of the road is, what the scope of the project is, and how much it’s going to cost,” DeWitte said. “They didn’t guarantee us anything. But, they were going to take it back and study it, see what they can come up with, and we may have to provide them with an updated traffic study.”
DeWitte added, “I think that industries in the park could provide us with how many trucks they have in and out of there every day. I was standing there the other day, and trucks were coming and going constantly. With SYMMCO coming in, and the Truck Driving School coming in, and (a new plant beside SYMMCO) likely coming in, traffic is going to increase. TDOT was real thankful that we asked them to come look at it. They have money for those type of projects. It just has to be justified.”
DeWitte said he is waiting to hear back from TDOT regarding what steps the county should take next to move this process along. Although the cracks are getting bigger, he said Phipps Bend Road should hold together for another year while this process is underway, and hopefully next year it will be paved by the state.