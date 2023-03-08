NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership CEO Clay Walker said his organization was “rejuvenated” by the confidence the Sullivan County Commission showed in rejecting a potential takeover by NetnHUB.
Walker discussed the recent regional economic development controversy during the Feb. 23 meeting of the Hawkins County Industrial Development Board.
Although there had been no formal proposed takeover presented, the Sullivan County Commission approved a resolution last month not to cede control of NETWORKS to the NetnHUB.
Hawkins County has contracted with NETWORKS for the past seven years to provide industrial recruitment services at a cost of $50,000 per year to the county.
Over the past year there has been a movement in the Tri-Cities to unify regional economic development, including industrial recruitment, through an organization called Northeast Tennessee Regional Hub, or NetnHUB.
NetnHUB was created as a partnership between Ballad Health, Bank of Tennessee, Bristol Motor Speedway, East Tennessee State University and Eastman Chemical Co. which collectively committed about $1 million to the project.
“Some of the things that bother me the most about some of the stories and narratives that you hear is about how we need mutual cooperation,” Walker told the IDB at its Feb. 23 meeting. “For those of you who don’t know, Sullivan County voted not to cede control to The Hub, which to me has never really been on the table, although some people have been persistent about talking about it. I don’t see how that would be good in any way.”
Waker added, “The conversation has been, you don’t believe in regional economic development, you don’t believe in collaborative work, if you don’t want to be part of The Hub. It’s not either/or for regionalism. We work regionally constantly. We will reach out for assistance, and cooperate and collaborate with anybody that helps us get a deal done. Likewise our partners in other counties reach out to us for assistance quite a bit, and we’re happy to do that.”
Walker also rejected criticism that Sullivan County rejected The Hub before a proposal was made. Walker said a plan was in writing.
“What they wanted to do was take all our money and all our staff to go work for Dennis Phillips,” Walker said. “That wasn’t going to happen. To me it’s more irresponsible to join something without a proposal or plan than it is to say you won’t join something without a proposal or a plan.”
Walker added, “I’m so grateful for our (Sullivan) County Commission and our board of directors and the way they have carried on through this. I’m grateful for this partnership (with the HCIDB). … I don’t want to forget to thank the guys in my office — my staff — who every day keep projects moving forward, eliminate the distraction, and do just the greatest work.”
IDB chairman Larry Elkins said he and his board are “very supportive of NETWORKS”, as well as regionalism.
“I’ve always supported regional efforts,” Elkins said. “We need the regional effort. We need the airport at Tri-Cities to be recognized. The state left Tri-Cities off as one of the main (air transportation) hubs in the state, and they finally came back and revisited that.”
Elkins added, “We need a real effort regionally on several different fronts, and I’m as supportive of that as I am NETWORKS.”
NETWORKS has helped bring several new plants into the Phipps Bend Industrial Park over the past seven years. Most recently SYMMCO purchased the Phipps Bend spec building and announced a $13 million investment and 86 new jobs.
A sister plant that will work closely with SYMMCO is expected to announce a new plant at Phipps Bend in the near future.
Walker reported to the IDB that there are two other promising projects under negotiation at Phipps Bend, including one interested in the 100-acre site in the southeast corner of the industrial park which the IDB has shepherded through a massive site preparation project over the past few years.