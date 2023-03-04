(L to R) Stephanie Beckhorn, Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, Deniece Thomas, Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, Michael Harrington, Vermont Department of Labor

The National Association of State Workforce Agencies (NASWA) honored the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) with the prestigious Pinnacle Award for Workforce Development at its 2023 Winter Policy Forum in Washington, D.C.

