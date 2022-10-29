UT BEEF 2

Research on feed efficiency in heifers began in October 2021 and is being conducted at the East Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center near Knoxville and the Plateau AgResearch and Education Center in Crossville.

 Photo courtesy UTIA

While cattle production has historically focused on increasing the feed efficiency of steers to produce a marketable beef product, researchers at the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture are studying the feed efficiency of heifers, whose health and pregnancies set production up for success.

