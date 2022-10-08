The University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture is preparing for the annual Northeast Tennessee Beef Expo, scheduled for October 13-14 at the Northeast Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center. The two-day event features programs to educate beef producers on the latest research and best practices.
Check-in for both days of the program will begin at 7:30 a.m. EDT. Sessions will begin at 8:30 a.m. and conclude at 2:30 p.m. The pre-registration cost is $20 per person to attend for one day or $40 per person to attend both days. Lunch is included both days.
Producers who are interested in becoming Master Beef Producer certified will be able to do so at the event. The cost for Master Beef certification is $100 and includes the two-day expo fee. This fee must be paid during pre-registration.
The expo will include a tradeshow on the first day with talks by industry experts, breed association representatives, veterinarians and university specialists. Planned program topics also include:
Animal Health
Marketing Strategies
Impacts of Improper Forage and Nutrition
The Cost of Ignoring Genetics
Reproductive Efficiency
Culling Decisions and How to Make Them
Soil Amendment Options
Hyper Local versus Traditional Markets
Farm Facility Planning
Bull Management
Pre-registration for this event is required and the deadline to register is 5 p.m. on October 6. Producers can register online at https://tiny.utk.edu/NETBE or by stopping into their local county Extension office.
The Northeast Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center is located off U.S. Highway 70 approximately five miles south of Greeneville at 2255 East Allens Bridge Road. For more information, please contact your local county Extension office.
