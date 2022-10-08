Beef expo 22

The Northeast Tennessee Beef Expo presented by UTIA is scheduled for October 13-14 in Greeneville at the Northeast Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center.

 Image courtesy UTIA

The University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture is preparing for the annual Northeast Tennessee Beef Expo, scheduled for October 13-14 at the Northeast Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center. The two-day event features programs to educate beef producers on the latest research and best practices.

