With one month to go before the Hawkins Co. housing market’s books are closed on 2022, the 11-month sales and price totals are a lot like the rest of the region. Prices are up while sales are down.
Since housing markets are hyper-local, some of the county’s communities did better than others, while higher mortgage rates took the bloom off a couple of markets’ banner 2021 years.
ROGERSVILLE
So far this year, there have been 199 single-family existing home sales, down almost 14% from last year. But the sales slump didn’t extend to the median sales price. The median is the middle point in the market where half of the sales were for more and the other half were for less. The 11-month number is $200,000, which is comfortably in the regional affordability range.
Rogersville also had more inventors at the end of November than its neighbors, with 60 homes on the market.
CHURCH HILL
Church Hill has seen 149 resales so far this year. That’s almost 23% down from last year. But with the community ranked second in sales behind Rogersville, it had a higher sales price — $229,000. That’s a tidy 19.3% increase from last year. The community also has the second-best inventory going into the last month of the year. There are 29 single-family properties on the market.
MT. CARMEL
What Mt. Carmel lacked in sales, it made up for with the higher resale price in the county — $236,500, up 28.4% from last year. There have been 92 sales so far this year. The community has 10 properties on the market at the end of November.
BULLS GAP
Bulls Gap has the strongest 11-month year-to-date sales increase in the county. Its 47 resales are up 30.6% from last year. It also has the dubious distinction of being the only county submarket where the median sales price has decreased. So far this year, it’s $174,9000, down 0.06% from last year.
SURGOINSVILLE
So far this year, 44 single-family Surgoinsville resales have closed. That’s almost 13% better than last year. The median sales price is $183,000, up 13.3% from last year, and the community has 11 single-family properties that are being marketed.
December isn’t typically a strong month for closings, and pending sales have declined. Pending sales are a forward-looking indicator since contracts are accepted anywhere from 45 to 60 days before the closing.