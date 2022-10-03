All last week Eddie Sloan saw rain in the forecast for Saturday and didn’t plan on hauling his birdhouses and other creations from Jonesville, Va. to sell at the 12-Mile Yard Sale in Clinch Valley.
When Sloan got up early Saturday morning, however, there wasn’t a drop in the sky.
“I canceled twice, and then decided to come down,” Sloan said. “I’m glad I did now.”
It wasn’t a record crowd for the 23rd Annual 12 Mile Yard Sale on Clinch Valley Road, but the crowd flow was steady. Sloan specializes in big birdhouse mansions.
“I haven’t sold a lot of birdhouses yet, but I sold a lot of other different things,” Sloan said. “(The birdhouses) are huge. They’re like mansions. I thought the bigger they are the better they’d sell but nothing is selling today.”
He also had bird feeders, hope chests, tater and onion boxes, and a variety of wooden tables and stands. The best seller of the day was a tiny picnic table with a corn cob sticking up for squirrels.
Sloan said he really didn’t want to let the threat of bad weather from Hurricane Ian keep him away from this year’s sale.
“I was sick last year,” Sloan said. “This is the first time I’ve sold in two years. I got up at 5 a.m. this morning and looked at the forecast, and it gave like 20 percent (chance of rain). I said I’m out of here. My wife called me when I was on the road and said, where are you going. I said, 12mile Yard Sale. I said, I’ve been sick a year, looking forward to it for a year, and I just now got out.”
‘The cows will get them’
Bill Livesay grows his pumpkins about 500 years behind where he was selling them on the far east end of Clinch Valley Road Saturday morning. He said the crowd Saturday was better than he thought it would be after Hurricane Ian threatened Northeast Tennessee all day Saturday.
The threat of rain may have hurt the crowd, but his pumpkins were still selling slowly but surely throughout the morning.
“It’s not rained since 6 a.m.,” he told the Review around noon Saturday. “I think (the forecast) scared some people off, but the crowd’s not been bad.”
Pumpkins that didn’t get sold Saturday were put to good use.
“If they don’t get sold the cows will get them,” Livesay said.
Livesay said they’re decorative pumpkins for the most part, but the cows don’t know the difference.
‘This is perfect weather’
Lee Hoellman is one of the original organizers of the 12 Mile Yard sale, and as she has for the previous 22 years she was holding court at her barn on Clinch Valley Road just east of the Rt. 66N intersection.
“We’ve had the 12 mile yard sale in snow, rain, sleet — so we’re not going to let a Hurricane stop us,” she said. “It’s not even raining. This is perfect weather. Nice and cool.”
This year she had more than just the “same old barn stuff” for sale.
“I have different people who love to just drop things off here over the year’s time because they just want to downsize or get rid of stuff, so I have a few surprises,” Hoellman said. “There’s a lot of good stuff in my barn this year.”