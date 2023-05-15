After months of anticipation, the IRS has announced its proposed regulations for the latest clean vehicle tax credit.
The credits are available for qualified electric cars, plug-in hybrid EVs (OHEVs), and fuel-cell vehicles.
The new clean vehicle credit is for purchases from January 1, 2023, through 2032. The limit on the new credit is $7,500. The credit is claimed for vehicles driven for personal or business use or both.
The credit is non-refundable. Suppose the EV is driven for personal use. In that case, the credit may reduce your tax liability to zero, but it will never generate a refund.
If the vehicle is used for business, the credit is taken as part of the general business credit to the extent that it's used for business purposes. The credit can be carried back for three years and forward 20 years.
The credit has three requirements.
First, your modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) must not exceed the limit in the year you purchased the EV or the prior year. The limit for single people and people who file separately is $150,000, $225,000 for heads of household, and $300,000 for joint returns and surviving spouses.
Second, your EV purchase price must stay within the price cap. The price caps are based on the manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP), which is on the vehicle's window sticker, not the sale price. This is to prevent people from getting credit if the dealer gives them a significant discount on a luxury EV.
The cap is $80,000 for vans, SUVs, and pickup trucks. If an eligible vehicle is not a van, SUV, or pickup truck, it is subject to the $55,000 MSRP limit.
Third, it must pass the Domestic Assembly and Components Rules. The EV's final assembly must be in North America. This requires that the component parts are put together in the U.S., Canada, or Mexico.
If the vehicle is placed in service on or after April 18, 2023, the credit will depend on the vehicle meeting the critical minerals sourcing and/or battery components sourcing requirements. If the vehicle meets both sourcing requirements, it may be eligible for the entire $7,500 credit. A vehicle meeting only one of the sourcing requirements may qualify for a $3,750 credit.
If the vehicle was purchased before April 18, 2023, you qualify for the credit if you satisfy the AGI limit, price cap, and domestic assemble requirements.
The amount of the credit is determined by the vehicle's battery capacity. The maximum credit is $7,500, and the minimum credit is $3,751.
If your income is too high to qualify for the credit, you have another option. You can lease the car and take advantage of the credit. By using this option, the leasing company may claim the $7,500 credit and then pass on the credit to you by reducing the price.
Used EVs are not subject to North American assembly, critical minerals, or battery component rules. Consequently, many more used EVs qualify for the credit.
David Zubler is a tax accountant and Enrolled Agent in East Tennessee, providing tax strategies and representing clients before the IRS, and he has over 25 years of tax experience. David can be reached at (865) 363-3019 or by email at david@yourtaxcare.com