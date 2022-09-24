The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) recognized TEC Industrial Maintenance and Construction in Kingsport with the Governor’s Award of Excellence for Workplace Safety and Health.
“TEC Industrial Maintenance has demonstrated a strong commitment to maintaining a safe and healthy workplace,” said Wendy Fisher, TOSHA Assistant Commissioner. “The evaluation criteria for this award are challenging, and this company has worked extremely hard to meet and exceed the standards the award requires.”
The Governor’s Award of Excellence honors Tennessee employers and employees who meet a required number of hours without workplace injuries serious enough to cause an employee to miss a day of work.
The awarded company also maintains injury and illness rates below the national average for their specific industry. The number of hours required to receive the recognition is based on the size of the company.
TEC Industrial Maintenance and Construction is an industrial construction and maintenance operations contractor. During the monitoring period, the company qualified for the Governor’s Award by working more than 1,040,149 hours without a lost time workplace injury, or illness.
For more information on the Governor’s Safety Award and other TOSHA award programs contact TOSHA’s Nashville office at (800) 325-9901.