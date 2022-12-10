Holston Medical Group (HMG) welcomes Tracey Robertson, FNP, to HMG Pulmonology at Medical Plaza, located at 105 W. Stone Dr, Suite 1J, Kingsport, Tenn. 37660.
When Robertson was in high school, she knew she wanted a nursing career. After working as a nurse for 10 years, she decided to continue her education to become a family nurse practitioner (FNP), allowing her to care for her patients on another level.
Robertson began her FNP career in pulmonology and knew immediately it was the right fit. “I enjoy the relationships you build with patients,” said Robertson. “Most patients I work with have a chronic disease, and we work together over a period of time to improve their quality of life.”
Robertson feels that considering the patient’s lifestyle, socioeconomic status, and family dynamics is important to creating a care plan with achievable goals. “It’s very important to include and educate the family and support system on the patient’s treatment plan and goals,” said Robertson. “The better they understand the diagnosis, challenges, and how they can help, the more confidence they have to help their loved one.”
Robertson received both her Master’s and Bachelor of Science in Nursing from East Tennessee State University, Johnson City, Tenn.
Robertson enjoys spending time with her three adult children, and she loves to hike, camp, and kayak with her dog, Toby. She also enjoys shopping for antiques and refinishing furniture.