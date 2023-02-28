Work begins on the Mount Carmel Sewer Treatment Plant

Mount Carmel’s employee of the month for February was Mount Carmel Public Library manager Amy Cross, right, who was introduced by Mayor Pat Stilwell, left, and presented her award during the Feb. 23 BMA meeting.

 Christian Bruno

A representative of JMT, formerly the engineering firm of Vaughn and Melton, attended the Feb. 23 Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting to discuss moving forward on Phase 1 of the Sewer Treatment Plant construction.

