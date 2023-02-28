Work begins on the Mount Carmel Sewer Treatment Plant

A representative of JMT, formerly the engineering firm of Vaughn and Melton, attended the Feb. 23 Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting to discuss moving forward on Phase 1 of the Sewer Treatment Plant construction.
Phase 1 is projected to cost $1.9 million and will replace older equipment with updated technology. Some of the replacements include adding a mechanical screen to remove larger pollutants from the water upon first entering the plant with drum basins nearby that utilize bugs that eat garbage for further cleaning.
Additionally, telecommunications are going to be installed that allow for quick alerts if something were to go wrong in any part of the plant and a paved driveway for workers to get better access to areas of water treatment.
The JMT representative spoke, “We recently received approval from the state for our plant’s specifications.”
The approval from the state of Tennessee means that JMT can begin advertising the project beginning on February 25th to Tennessee Builders and the Associate General Contractors so that bidding may begin on construction.
“We will be holding a pre-bid meeting on March 17,” the JMT representative told the BMA. “The follow-up to that is actually accepting bids on April 11 and coming back to (Mount Carmel) on April 15 with the bids to move forward with the project.”
Currently, JMT is verifying that all things are good with supply chain needs and due dates before having to change anything.
The BMA approved the purchase of a screw press to replace the old belt press, which is out of order, and will allow for a cleaner filtration process.
A price for the screw press was not named, however, all members present at the BMA voted “Yes”, and for JMT to move forward with advertising the work needed for Phase 1 of the Sewer Treatment Plant revitalization. The board also approved the spending on fencing around the sewer lift stations at the treatment plant.
JMT has an estimated date of June 30, 2024 for the completion of Phase 1.
Ordinances given “yes”
The Board voted “Yes” on Ordinance 23-520, which condenses the City Employee Handbook, removing what was considered “useless” definitions.
Ordinance 23-622 on sticking to the city’s Park Master Plan was voted on. The Plan allocates over $4 million in a total revamping of the parks with new walkways, updated bathrooms, and better playground equipment. All members present voted in favor of its passing.
Additionally given an all-approved voting was Ordinance 23-517, repealing the current sewer use ordinance and replacing it with the wastewater treatment conditions in preparation for Mount Carmel’s Wastewater Treatment Plant going back into use.
Ordinance 23-519 was voted “Yes.” This ordinance was proposed to move Visitor’s Comments from the end of the meeting to the beginning of them.
Though given the green light on Feb. 23, these ordinances will have to be voted on a second time before going into effect.
Employee of the Month
The BMA also named its city Employee of the Month. February’s honor was awarded to Amy Cross, the library manager of the Mount Carmel Public Library.
In discussing what she does, Amy Cross joked, “(I keep) the library running,” before listing her daily duties of, “Cataloging (books), trying to get new books in, and trying to get new members.”
“Tell them the things they can check out that they might not know about,” Mayor Pat Stilwell encouraged.
Cross replied, “We have DVDs, audiobooks, we have hotspots, we have computers,” and stated that currently, the library is updating their DVDs for stronger interest in patrons checking out movies. She further noted that audiobooks were making a comeback, so she was busy finding more audiobooks for better interest.
“The library is a huge part of our community,” Amy Cross said, “and we want it to stay that way.”