Sitting on 50 acres near Rogersville is Wild Haven Farm, offering a variety of horseback riding lessons.
This summer Wild Haven Farm is offering several events for children. The farm has 16 of their own horses, with only the best used for riding lessons.
They also have a mule.
But often the star of the show is a miniature bull the children can ride named Elvis. They offer horseback riding lessons for ages 5 and up as well as specialty riding such as barrel racing. 4 H students also come in at no charge.
Starting the farm in 2015, it is operated by Bill and Beth Ellis, with Beth as the primary instructor.
Growing up, Beth Ellis always wanted her own horse. Her friends had horses and she was able to learn horsemanship skills and riding basics with them. At age 16 she finally got her first horse and she did so well with him that he later became a lesson horse.
“My brother has autism and he was one of my first students,” Ellis said. “I really enjoy working with children,” she added.
Only the best horses are used
Beth married Bill Ellis who was also an experienced horse trainer and rider. Bill was raised in the saddle, with his mother also being an instructor. Together the two purchased the farm and started bringing in the horses.
The horses are put through a lot of training and only the best are used for lessons. They have gentle horses for beginners as well as horses with a little more of a challenge for the advanced riders.
Lessons are $35 for one hour and they start with ground safety. Ground safety is especially important for children and helps to build confidence with the horses. Students learn about caring for horses including basic grooming and how to correctly saddle and bridle a horse as well as riding.
Classes range in ages from 5 years old and up. Currently Ellis is teaching lessons to 45 children a week with 60 on the roster including adults. Ellis likes to change horses for the lessons often so that a rider learns that every horse is different.
Some people come that already know how to ride while some are interested in advancement training for specialty riding. But some just come in to remember a time past.
“We had a lady who was 90 years old come out. She used to show in dressage and wanted to ride one more time,” Ellis said. Ellis was happy to make that wish come true.
Specialty Training
Wild Haven Farms also has specialty training for advanced riders in several areas. Dressage is one area which teaches a form of riding for competition and is often considered an art in mastery.
With a focus more towards western riding, barrel racing is also taught to students. In fact, three of their students from Surgoinsville have qualified for the World’s National Barrel Racing Championship to be held this year in Perry, Georgia.
They also teach other forms of riding including the flag ceremonies performed at rodeos. The Youth Rodeo Drill Team from Wild Haven Farm does all of the county events as well. They have a program for Hawkins County 4 H students too which is free. There is no horse ownership required.
“We go to other local farms with the children to learn about various breeds of horses not on our farm too,” Ellis said.
Wild Haven Farm also offers horse boarding with natural pastures. They have two riding arenas for use. One is a new indoor arena for bad weather days and evening rides. Both arenas can be used by people boarding horses as well as for lessons.
Elvis has left the building
Most of the lesson horses are quarter horse breeds with the exception of a few thoroughbreds and one mule. But they also have a very unusual riding option for the children.
Known as Elvis, a miniature bull who loves children is rideable. Elvis will be on duty for pony ride days. All community events can be found on their Facebook page. Inquiries can also be made by calling (865)712-3917.