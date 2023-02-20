First Community Bank of East Tennessee is pleased to announce the appointment of Chief Executive Officer & President, Tyler K. Clinch, to the National Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council (CDIAC).
Established in 2010 by the Board of Governors, the CDIAC provides input to the Board on the economy, lending conditions, and other issues of interest to community depository institutions.
Members are selected from representatives of banks, thrift institutions, and credit unions serving on local advisory councils at the twelve Federal Reserve Banks.
One member of each of the Reserve Bank councils is selected to serve on the CDIAC, which meets twice per year with the Board of Governors, in Washington, DC. Ms. Clinch will represent District 6, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.
Ms. Clinch has been with First Community Bank of East Tennessee since June of 2005, serving as CEO & President since June 2011. She is currently a Director for the Tennessee Bankers Association and serves as Chairman on the State of Tennessee Collateral Pool Board. Ms. Clinch is a 2008 graduate of the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking.
Please join us in congratulating Ms. Clinch on her appointment. We know that she will represent our local community and community depository institutions in District 6 extremely well.
