The Lunch Bunch got together for the second time this past Monday at the Green Tomato in Mooresburg to have a bite to eat, but mainly to surprise a server with a huge tip.
Most of the Lunch Bunch are realtors and some are friends. The goal of the lunch is for everyone to chip in for a big tip at the end of the meal and make their server smile.
Spearheading the Lunch Bunch is Erin Davis, a realtor for The Realty House.
The first Lunch Bunch gathering was held this past Christmas at O’Charley’s in Morristown where they surprised a server with several hundred dollars.
A PERSONAL REASON
Erin has a personal reason for wanting to get the Lunch Bunch out again before the holiday season.
About two months ago Erin received a diagnosis of breast cancer resulting in a partial mastectomy. She will begin chemotherapy treatments soon and expects to be treated for a year.
Not knowing if she would be well enough for a holiday Lunch Bunch excursion this year, she decided they should do it now.
A DUAL PURPOSE
Lisa Brown is also a realtor who attended the lunch and a very good friend to Erin.
Lisa, also a breast cancer survivor, knew right away this was a lunch she wouldn’t miss for the world.
Also attending the lunch was Patty Bowlin who is Erins’ personal friend. Patty wanted to show support for Erin as well as share in the fun of making a server smile.
Pam Greene, co-owner of The Realty House where Erin works also came. Pat Freeman is a retired nurse, and she and her husband Mike felt it was important to attend. Pat says giving back is important in many ways from the support of a friend to supporting a hard working server.
Krystal Gibbons is from Habitat for Humanity in Jefferson City. “Small things can make such big differences for people,” she said.
A WAY TO GIVE BACK
Members of “The Lunch Bunch” each share a common theme — to give back the blessings received. Many have been servers themselves and understand first hand how difficult and often underpaying the job can be with the reliance on tips for survival.
In fact, Erin herself has experience with serving as a former manager of Hale Springs Inn. Erin knows how difficult the work is and how it feels when you’ve done your best and people don’t leave a tip. Moreover, she recognizes how much kindness means to a server. She hopes the memory of getting “Lunch Bunched” will stay with a server on hard days.
A $750 TIP
The lucky server Monday was Anthony Ricker who has been employed with Green Tomato for eight months. Anthony was training another server, Erica Blankenship.
Normally a server in training is paid minimum wage and the server doing the training keeps all the tips.
Anthony chose to split his $750 tip with Erica because he thought she deserved half. Anthony has an upbeat contagious personality and is clearly a deserving individual sharing the tip he received when he did not have to.
The Lunch Bunch group was all smiles seeing not one random act of kindness but two!
As for the servers, Anthony says that was the biggest tip he’s ever received and plans to put his half in savings.
Erica has a brand new baby girl to provide for and wants to use her half to buy her baby things she would not have been able to afford.
You never know when or where the Lunch Bunch might show up next. But, they will strike again as soon as Erin is well enough.
According to Erin, “Even in hard times people go through such as battling illness we still can still give.”