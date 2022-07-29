The Holston Business Development Center, a business incubator that supports the enterprising spirit and initiatives of the residents of Hawkins County and the greater Kingsport area, welcomes Liz Bennett as its director.
“We feel very fortunate to find a director with Liz’s educational background and experience,” said John Campbell, executive director of AccelNow. “She has already been involved with the entrepreneurial ecosystem of the region as the assistant director of the ETSU Innovation Lab for the last six years.”
Bennett, who started at the HBDC in May, is actively recruiting new clients for office space and affiliate memberships, helping current clients build their businesses and advocating for entrepreneurial efforts throughout the region, specifically growing the Innovation Village in downtown Kingsport and finding new ways to assist entrepreneurship growth in Hawkins County.
“Liz’s experience will bring innovative ideas to HBDC to help the facility grow and attract new business to Hawkins County,” said Nancy Barker, executive director of the Rogersville/Hawkins County Chamber. “The potential to open the facility up to community for meetings and provide space for new manufacturing as they are transitioning into the Phipps Bend Industrial Park will be great recruiting tool for our Industrial Board.”
Bennett received her M.B.A. in entrepreneurship, corporate innovation and management at Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business in 2015. She spent 12 years in Japan, where she operated her own English conversation school before serving as the global sales manager for Yamato Soysauce & Miso Co. in Kanazawa, Japan. She earned her undergraduate degree in 2001 from Illinois Wesleyan University in business management and Japanese studies.
Bennett is an avid baseball fan and enjoys attending Appalachian League games in the region. Coming from the Midwest, she enjoys the majestic beauty of the mountains in the Appalachian Highlands and the unique cultural heritage of the area.
About HBDC
The Holston Business Development Center opened in August 2003 through an Economic Development Agency grant for the building with operational funding provided through Hawkins County and Kingsport. HBDC has continuously worked toward providing entrepreneurial support for start-up companies as a small business incubator.
Located in Kingsport off Highway 11W (Stone Drive) across from Allendale Mansion on Holston Army ammunition land, HBDC is the perfect location to hold training sessions, business meetings and host entrepreneurial gatherings. HBDC offers room rentals at reasonable rates.
For more information, contact HBDC at 423-578-6235 or visit their website at hbdc.org