Megan Leigh Chappell
Mobility Plus of Morristown, a durable medical equipment company, has named Megan Leigh Chappell its general manager.
Megan attended Cocke County High School, Walter’s State Community College and Tennessee Tech.
She has years of supervisory experience, and years of nursing and healthcare experience.
Megan’s intent is to implement tools to create efficiencies within the business and train staff to provide superior customer service to new and existing customers.
A South Carolina native, Megan is a dedicated and devoted family woman who lives with her seven year old son, Gage, in Bybee, Tenn.
