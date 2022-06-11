Sandy Jackson has seen a lot of changes in his time at Jackson Automotive and Sales.
The business is located at 775 Tuggle Hill Road near Rogersville. Sandy says “We started building the garage in 2002 and finished it in 2003. The business officially opened in 2005.” Sandy’s father, Terry, still owns the property and helps out some at the business today.
Harry Greer was a valuable employee in the early days. Today Sandy runs the shop with Hayward Hayes and Phil Bates helping out part time.
Early on the business bought “repairable wrecks” and repaired them to resell. Back then Terry was working full-time at Dodge, and would work 4-5 hours at night and all day on Saturdays in the garage.
Sandy says “It’s crazy how times have changed. We used to go to car auctions and buy a car for $1000.00 to $1500.00, put a $1000.00 in work into it and get it going. Now you can’t touch used cars.”
Looking back on those days, Sandy remembers that the shop would try to make $500.00 on the repaired cars they sold. Sandy remembers “We rebuilt many cars.” The shop was heavily into restoration of classic cars for a while. Today, Sandy says that the shop’s work is “about 50/50, half mechanical work and half collision repair.”
Sandy can do just about anything involving cars. He says “I learned from dad; he’s always worked on cars. When I was young if I wanted gas money I had to work in the garage.” He did work a couple of factory jobs for a little while, but has spent most of his working life in the garage. He is equally skilled in the mechanical aspects as well as body work.
Sandy says the insurance/collision repair seems to grow every year. A quick look around the shop shows several collision projects in process. Sandy says that much of the mechanical work is now preventive maintenance; tune-ups, brakes and oil changes.
While the business has changed over the years, the one constant has been Sandy himself. He is known as an honest, hard-working family man with a friendly smile for everyone.
In its history, Jackson Automotive has featured repaired cars for sale, restoration work, mechanical and collision repair. Sandy says “Times change… change with the times or get left behind.”