Phipps Bend Road SYMMCO

Cracks cover a section of Phipps Bend Road in front of the Spec Building recently purchased by SYMMCO which is planning a $13 million investment and 86 new jobs.

 Jeff Bobo

Paving Phipps Bend Road and the long awaited widening of Rt. 66S remain two road projects high on the priority list for the Hawkins County Industrial Development Board.

