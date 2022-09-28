Paving Phipps Bend Road and the long awaited widening of Rt. 66S remain two road projects high on the priority list for the Hawkins County Industrial Development Board.
The IDB unsuccessfully sought funding from the County Commission for the proposed Phipps Bend Road paving project which is estimated to cost about $2 million.
IDB chairman Larry Elkins noted that the road is is deteriorating, and with the amount of heavy tractor trailer traffic that passes through the industrial lark, he fears the longer they wait to pave it, the more it’s going to cost.
Elkins told the IDB at its Sept. 22 meeting he is meeting with the First Tennessee Development District on Oct. 6 to discus potential grant funding to get Phipps Bend Road paved.
“We appealed to the County Commission all last year to get that road paved and were not successful, so we’re going back through the process of turning over some rocks and trying to find some money before we have to go back to the commission to see if we can get some money form them,” Elkins said. “… I was up there (Wednesday) and it needs paving bad. When you start seeing that (surface) alligator, you’re in for trouble. If they don’t do something now, it’s a pay-me-now or pay-me-later type situation. Hopefully wen we meet with them on Oct. 6 we can get a game plan together on how to proceed.”
"It doesn't Present a good image"
IDB Engineer Calvin Clifton noted that aside from the condition of the road, a safety issue due to guardrails in need of repair. Clifton said the condition of the road is also the first impression potential new industries have on the industrial park.
Earlier this month the Pennsylvania based Symmco Inc. broke ground on it new metal manufacturing business which will locate in the Spec Building at 386 Phipps Bend Road in Surgoinsville. The project involves a $13 million investment in Hawkins County and will produce 86 new jobs.
An announcement on sister project next door to Symmco titled “Project Pete” is expected to be made within the next few months. The IDB is also preparing to market a 100 acre industrial site at Phipps Bend which will be the biggest shovel-ready vacant industrial site in East Tennessee.
“When you’re bringing a potential industry in up there, and they’re seeing a road that’s deteriorating and needs repair, it doesn’t present a good image,” Clifton said. “We’re hopeful that working with the Development District, and TDOT, trying to leverage some industrial access funds. We’ve got SYMMCO, potentially Project Pete, the Truck Driving School — we’ve got several things going on down there.”
Rt. 66S 'super-two-lane'
Clifton added, “We’re hopeful that we may be able to identify those Industrial Access fund. That may only get us down (from 11-W) to SYMMCO, but every little bit will help. If we get that much done we may be able to identify some funding to go the rest of the way.”
Another road improvement that has been of great interest to the IDBH for the past 20 years is the “Super-Two” road widening and straightening of Rt. 66S from the 11-E intersection in Bulls Gap north to East Tennessee Iron and Metal.
Rep. Gary hicks told the IDB he doesn’t anticipate funding being released for that project n 2023, but it could take place in 2024-25.
Hicks said the Rt. 66S project was the number one topic of conversation when he met recently with TDOT Commission Butch Eley in Kingsport.
“He’s very well aware, and we’re doing everything we can to speed that up,” Hicks said.
Hicks added, “The funding for this project — i though ti was going to be 2023, and I was actually told it was going to be 2023. Now it’s looking like it may be toward the end of 2024 or 2025. But, we’re seeing a lot of the engineering has already completed, so they’re almost to the phase where they’ll begin purchasing property for right-of-ways.
The “super two-lane project will widen the shoulders to 10 feet, and the traffic lanes to 12 feet. That narrow, curving section of Rt. 66S has been a major concern for decades due to high traffic count, particularly from heavy commercial vehicle traveling from 11-W to Rogersville, as well as the Bulls Gap Barrette Industries plant.
"This is dangerous"
The road is also heavily traveled by school buses due to Bulls Gap School and Cherokee High School both being located on Rt. 66S
Elkins recalled taking Gov. Phil Bredesen and for a ride on Rt. 66S between Bulls Gpa and Rogersville in the mid-2000s.
“Between the pickup at the red light in Bulls Bap, and where we brought them into Rogersville, we passed so many trucks — and we were promised at that time (it will be approved) as soon as we get back to Nashville. (Bredesen said) ’This is dangerous’. You’ve got the schools, you’ve got everything under the sun, and yet here we sit.”