Hawkins County communities wrapped up last year’s housing market with a solid housing market. It was the same basic trend recorded across the Tri-Cities region, with a couple of exceptions.
Sales declined from the previous year everywhere except Bulls Gap and Surgoinsville. At the same time, prices made double-digit gains everywhere except Bulls Gap and Surgoinsville.
The sales decline from the unsustainable 2021 pace was expected. So was the resiliency of prices. The annual market performance sets the stage for a prime spring home buying and selling season that is expected to continue slowly moving toward more balanced conditions while retaining most of the price appreciations.
Here’s a capsule version of year-end data from each community with a comparison to the 2021 annual numbers, according to the Northeast Tennessee Association’s (NETAR) December – year-end home sales report.
BULLS GAP
Sales – 51, up 34.2%
Median sales price — $180,000, up 9.1%
Average sales price — $205,087, down 2.9%
CHURCH HILL
Sales – 162, down 21.7%
Median sales price — $233,000, up 20.1%
Average sales price — $294,254, up 12.1%
MT. CARMEL
Sales – 98, down 10.1%
Median sales price — $236,500, up 27.8%
Average sales price — $238,916, up 27%
ROGERSVILLE
Sales – 209, down 18.7%
Median sales price — $200,000, up 15.4%
Average sales price — $249,508, up 19.4%
SURGOINSVILLE
Sales – 46, up 7%
Median sales price — $183,000, up 3.3%
Average sales price — $238,831, up 22.6%
MEDIAN v. AVG. SALES PRICE
The average sale price is calculated by adding all the sales prices for homes sold in the community and dividing it by the number of sales.
The median sales price is in the middle of the market. It’s the price point where half of the sales were for more and half were for less.
Median prices tend to be a better housing market measurement since they are the number where most of the sales happen. Median values are less likely to be skewed by very high or low sales. That’s extra important when looking at home prices in areas with fewer sales.
Don Fenley is a long-time Tri-Cities journalist who now specializes in local economic news and trends. His CoreData website can be accessed atdonfenley.com