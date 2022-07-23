The City of Kingsport is supporting a regional initiative aimed at helping people improve their credit scores and set them on a course to financial wellness.
The initiative is called “Tri-Cities Hwy 720” – a campaign meant to link financial counseling to the community at large and helping people achieve a credit score of 720. In Tennessee the average credit score is 682, which is well below the national average of 716.
Achieving a credit score of 700 or better can open doors to housing, jobs, and other opportunities for a better life for all.
“A healthy credit score can change your life,” said Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull. “If you can achieve a score of 720, you can open doors to so many opportunities- like housing, lower interest rates and a better life for yourself and your family.”
With this in mind, organizations are joining together to note the importance of the score on July 20 or 7/20.
Financial professionals will hold more than two dozen seminars, workshops and appointments at various banks, credit unions and non-profit organizations across the Tri-Cities region on July 20. During these in-person and virtual meetings, financial professionals will offer advice, resources and information about how to improve your credit score and hopefully reach the key number of 720.