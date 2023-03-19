I have a love-hate relationship with sleep. It’s been that way for as long as I can remember, and there’s no evidence of a pending improvement. I love how I feel when I’ve had the right amount of rest, but I hate going to sleep.
‘Hate’ is too strong. ‘Dislike’ is a better word. As a kid, I was one of those people who often experienced ‘hypnic jerks’ or ‘sleep starts’ — when muscles involuntarily jerk, jarring the person back awake suddenly, sometimes forcefully. That led to some embarrassing situations if I fell asleep around other people, like in class or at a slumber party.
Of course I didn’t attend a lot of slumber parties during the bed-wetting stage anyway. Those who suffer from that little malady during adolescence aren’t fans of going to sleep, either, because there’s no way to know when it’s going to happen.
Strike three against going to sleep is the irrational feeling of giving up ‘my’ time. When I go to sleep, the day is officially over. Nothing more can be accomplished. No more words can be written or read, and no more games can be played. And when I get up in the morning, the day belongs to someone else. I have to get ready to go do things. As a kid, it was going to school. As an adult, it’s going to work.
That doesn’t mean that I didn’t/don’t like school and work. Not at all. It’s just the knowledge that those hours are controlled by someone else. It’s really not as anti-authoritarian or anti-establishmentarian as it may sound. I know that those things are necessary, and I even enjoy doing them. And it isn’t even a rational feeling. I compare it to the feelings others describe about Sunday evening — they know the weekend is over and they have to go back to work in the morning.
Add the biological fact that I, as are most people in my family, are night-owls, and our circadian rhythms are off by a few hours from what seems like everyone else’s, and going to sleep becomes a nightly struggle. I know I should. I know my body needs it. I know I would be more alert and probably even feel better. None of that knowledge helps me sleep, though.
I can do all the things ‘they’ say to do — set a routine, take a calming bath, not have caffeine, limit screen time, etc. I can tell myself that it’s good for me and how much I’ll accomplish the next day. I can even go to bed early with all those good intentions. But if it’s before 11:00 pm (or even later), I’ll either spend the time tossing and turning, waiting to fall asleep, or I’ll drift off for an hour, then rouse and be awake for three or four hours, resulting in even less sleep than normal.
The later stages of life will help, though, right? Not yet, they haven’t. I’ve gone from usually being the coldest person in the room to dressing in publicly-removable layers because my internal temperature is going to cycle through a 20-degree range all day and night. So now instead of being able to fall asleep by simply getting into even a semi-horizontal position, I need a pillow to keep my hips in alignment and cooling bedsheets.
I’ve gone from being able to sleep through loud televisions and snoring to waking up when the moon shines in around the window shade or the breeze blows that branch I keep forgetting to trim against the window screen. (If any of my neighbors happens to see me in the yard in pajamas with a limb-lopper at 3:00 am, mind your own business.) What used to be a solid six hours of sleep has now become two to three hours chunks of turning over, fluffing the pillows and dozing, interrupted by zombie-like treks in the darkness to the bathroom down the hall.
Sleep can come easily at my desk after lunch, in the warm car on the way home on a winter day, or right after supper when I need to do dishes, laundry, or read a book instead. I could nap restfully at those times, if it were possible. But when it’s time to sleep? Forget it.
I can see it now. I’m going to be one of those old folks who falls asleep at the table after Thanksgiving dinner. I’ll be the boring one to take on road trips because I’ll sleep the whole way. But if you need someone to work the late shift or to chat with when you can’t sleep at 3:00 am, I’ll be your girl. Here’s hoping that whole bed-wetting thing doesn’t circle back around, though.
Greeneville native Paige Mengel is a Tusculum College alumna, CPA, arts admirer and business coordinator of Greeneville Theatre Guild. Contact her at paigemengel@gmail.com