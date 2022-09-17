KINGSPORT – Eastman Chemical Company provided an update on its third-quarter 2022 financial results.
Third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) are expected to be approximately $2.00. Previous expectations were for solid growth compared to third-quarter 2021 adjusted EPS of $2.46.
“There are three main factors negatively impacting our volume and product mix in the third quarter,” said Mark Costa, Board Chair and CEO. “While demand across some end markets, including agriculture and personal care, is demonstrating resilience, demand has slowed more than expected in August and September, in particular in the consumer durables and building and construction end markets and the European and Asian regions. At the same time, logistics have been challenged by an acceleration of marine logistics issues on the U.S. East Coast, particularly impacting high-value specialty products in Advanced Materials bound for other regions. Operational issues have also impacted volume and product mix, as recovery of our polymer lines from an electricity outage in July at our Kingsport facility took longer than expected,” Costa added.
Commenting on higher costs in the quarter, Costa said, “Certain costs have trended higher than expected and are impacting third-quarter performance, particularly for natural gas in the U.S., which reached a 14-year high during the quarter. A stronger U.S. dollar against a number of currencies, including the euro and the yen, is also negatively impacting results.
“In response to these accelerating challenges and continued uncertainty, we are raising prices where appropriate to offset higher costs and implementing measures to control costs across the company,” Costa said.
“As we close a challenging third quarter, our commitment to our growth programs is unwavering. Our investments have us well positioned as a leading specialty materials company, underpinned by our leadership position in the circular economy,” Costa concluded.
This update to our outlook does not include any impact from the recent rail embargo or the potential for a rail worker strike in the U.S. later this month.
Eastman will announce third-quarter 2022 financial results after the close of U.S. equities markets on Thursday, October 27, and conduct a public teleconference to discuss results at 8:00 a.m. ET on Friday, October 28. Eastman expects to provide a fourth-quarter financial outlook at that time.
Brandon Hall Group gold awards
Eastman won two coveted Brandon Hall Group Gold awards for excellence in the Best Learning Program for Unconscious Bias Award and Learning Program Supporting a Change Transformation Business Strategy Award categories.
The two winning entries were for Eastman’s Inclusive Leadership training program and its Life Cycle Assessment training. The full list of winners is here.
Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation and overall measurable benefits.
“Being recognized with two gold awards in the 2022 Brandon Hall HCM Excellence Awards is something all our Eastman team members should be proud of,” said Perry Stuckey, Eastman Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer. “It means we’re growing and evolving our training programs into the best of the best, which translates into better outcomes for those who go through the training and for Eastman as a company. We must keep growing and evolving, and transformational leadership is essential to that evolution.”
“Excellence Award winners distinguish themselves through their growing understanding that all the functions of HCM are integrated and must work together to move businesses forward,” said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, leader of the HCM Excellence Awards program.
“It is a pleasure to see more organizations collaborating across functions and getting more sophisticated and accomplished at delivering measurable benefit through ground-breaking HCM practices,” she said. “For example, it was inspiring to see how diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives are increasingly embedded into people and business strategies and cultures. We saw more alignment between HCM and business objectives than ever before.”
Excellence Award winners are scheduled to be honored at Brandon Hall Group’s HCM Excellence Conference, Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 2023. Select winners also will serve as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing their leading practices during the conference.