Church Hill Drug Store has served the Church Hill community for six decades and continues to look after the health of its customers.
According to current owner Duke Tumlin, Church Hill Drug Store was opened in 1964 by Dr. Clark. It was originally at the current Church Hill Post Office location. It was moved to 104 East Main Boulevard in 1969.
It was owned by Jim Rogan, then by Mike and Carol Rogan until Duke bought the business in July, 2019. Duke has preserved several historical items from the store’s past in a display in one wall of the store.
Duke grew up just up the road in Ridgefields and has many memories of Church Hill; “I remember going to eat at the Mountaineer.”
While building has went through some changes in the last few years, customer service has remained the store’s focus. Duke remembers “Covid hit right after I took over, changing everything. We’ve given lots of covid shots and other immunizations. Delivery became more important.”
Duke adds that one thing that separates Church Hill Drug Store from others is that “We actually answer the phone. There is always a personal touch. We try to know everybody’s name. You’re more than a number, we want you to be a part of the family.”
The store offers some “gifts and trinkets”, but the emphasis is on healthcare. Covid testing and flu testing are offered. Blood pressure testing is available. Duke says in the future they hope to offer A1C testing. He says “We hope to be able to work with doctors’ offices to help with testing.”
The philosophy at Church Hill Drug Store is simple; “We want to take care of everybody. If anybody needs help, we try to help.” The stores greatest asset is the staff. Duke says “Our girls know everybody. It hurts when a customer passes. The people are like family.”
The community has always been good to Church Hill Drug Store and they are active in the community. Duke says “I support local fundraisers, local schools and teams.”
The store has begun packaging medication for their customers. This synchronizes patients’ prescriptions and packaging dosages for the patients’ convenience. This also saves trips for the customers. Duke adds that “We try and answer any questions, we try to explain to customers about their medicine.”
Duke says that it’s been a pleasure working at Church Hill Drug Store; I love it here, I love the customers.”