When they moved form Church Hill from Florida in 2020 Tim and Nichole Myers and their sons Michael and Liam had a dream of starting a business with a food truck that might lead to opening a business one day.
Tim said that when they found the building at 432 Main Street in Mt. Carmel, the food truck step was skipped, they went straight into the restaurant business and opened on Feb. 1.
“I worked in computers for 30 years, I was ready to try something else, not ready to retire,” Tim said.
He had a computer repair shop in Florida for 12 years. He said the food truck idea came up around the dinner table, Tim added that the idea became a running joke.
Tim said many factors led to the family’s move to east Tennessee. Weather, storms, rain, acreage, the desire for a creek running through the property were all things they looked for.
When they found their property in Church Hill, it had been on the market for two years. Nichole said that they sold the Florida property for, “Almost exactly the cost of their current home. It’s 95% our dream home.”
The Myers family is a very talented group. Tim likes to write and has authored a book. Nichole is a “yarn addict” and can knit and crochet. Michael and Liam “both have kitchen experience.”
Both the boys were homeschooled. Michael like to write, too. Liam has a knack for design work, especially engines, cars and robotics. Liam has become the primary cook at Hole in the Wall. Tim said his family is “the Fantastic Four without super powers.”
There are a variety of items on the menu.
There are grilled sandwiches; beef, turkey, BLT, ham and cheese, and cheese. Hot dogs, nachos, fries, and salads are offered. Homemade soup is available; chicken & dumplin, potato, and beef vegetable.
They serve some Asian dishes, and the Lo Main seems to be a favorite with customers.
Tim said that they strive to be organized, well-maintained and clean, serving fresh food. He added “Liam is very particular about the ingredients they use.” Nichole said that the chili recipe is her own and she makes the soups.
One specialty is Boba tea, a mixture of tea, milk and little balls of tapioca.
Hole in the Wall is just getting established but they already have earned compliments from their customers, many have become repeat customers. They are adding new selections. Nichole said that authentic Asian dishes are going to be offered, including Mongolian beef, Mongolian chicken and butter chicken.
It is encouraging to see an entire family working toward their goal together. Tim said, “I have a ridiculous amount of confidence in my crew.”