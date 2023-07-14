TVA contributions

TVA employee Lauren Hartness, right, recently presented Of One Accord ministry director Sheldon Livesay with 80 pounds of food and a check for enough money to feed 50 families for a week.

 contributed

The John Sevier Combined Cycle plant in Rogersville recently celebrated its 90th Anniversary by allowing their staff to do a “Give-Back” day for their community called “Day of Service”.

  