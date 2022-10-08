Red Door Antiques & More will celebrate three years in business on October 1.
In that short time the store has earned a reputation as one of the top antique stores in East Tennessee.
It is owned by two couples; Don and Theresa Byrd and Kyle and Renee Ball. All of them love antiques. Don remembers that had wanted to open a store for a long time and had looked at locations in Kingsport.
The couples met at an auction around five years ago. Renee had been working at a store in Rogersville. They learned that the former Rogers Hardware store in Church Hill was available. The building is owned by Dick and Jill Burdette of Rogersville.
Jill is the daughter of the Rogers who owned the hardware store. Renee said “We were sold on the building.”
Renee adds that the Burdettes have been supportive of the Red Door from the very start. After much work they opened on October 1, 2019. Theresa recalls that the discussed possible names for the store and she came up with Red Door, she says it turns out that Renee and I both used to wear Red Door perfume.”
Renee says the Red Door has around 20 vendors, which is currently full capacity. Theresa remembers “we were full when we opened.” Don says “We’ve never had an empty spot. We have a two-page waiting list for vendor spaces.” The plan now is to expand to the lower level of the building, which will double the vendor area.
The Red Door has all manner of antiques. Renee says that the store is known for selling “true antique things.” Among items available are primitives, advertising, toys, décor, books, records, collectables, soda bottles and all kinds of treasures from the past. Theresa says that some of the big sellers are furniture, tools and glassware. Don says “Anything with a local history goes out the door pretty quick.”
The “and more” part of Red Door Antiques and More includes handmade candles, Dixie Belle paint, handmade greeting cards, handmade jewelry, and Howard restoration products. Don adds that there are many repurposed items created by the vendors.
The Red Door has many regular customers who drop into see what’s new, and new customers are always discovering the shop. There are customers from Kentucky, North Carolina, Virginia and Ohio.
The Red Door has a Facebook page and Don says that one customer in Michigan sees items on the page and buys items which are shipped out to him. Renee says that they keep a “wish book” for people searching for specific items; customers list what they are looking for and the people at the Red Door look for that item. “We’ve found a lot of items for people that way.”
The owners are also vendors at the store, Theresa says “we like to buy antiques.” Kyle added “If somebody has an antique to sell, we have to go see it.” Dealing in so many types of items could be a problem, but Theresa says “We learn a lot from our vendors.”
The Red Door has enjoyed success in its first three years. It has won readers’ choice awards from the Kingsport Times-News and the Rogersville Review. It was also honored in The Tennessee Magazine as the best antique store in the eastern region of the state.
Renee says “We want to thank the community, we’ve had great support, even during covid.” Kyle says “We couldn’t have made it without our friends. Brad Quillen has helped us a lot.” Don says “We’ve made a lot of friends since we’ve been here.” Both couples are passionate about antiques. Theresa says “There’s a saying; If you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life. We laugh a lot and try to have a good time when we’re together.”
Red Door Antiques and More is open Tuesday-Friday, 10 am until 5 pm
Red Door Antiques& More is located at 115 East Main Blvd in Church Hill. For more info call (423) 707-8202.