Teresa Sexton and Sharon Brooks opened “The Good Stuff” variety store at 1120 East Main Street in October 2020.
In that short time the small shop has become a favorite shopping place for many local people. Teresa runs the shop and Sharon does most of the “behind the scenes” tasks.
Teresa says “Before we moved here, we didn’t know where Rogersville was, we didn’t know a soul. A friend owned a house here and we rented it.” She adds “Since we opened, we met people through the store and they became our friends.”
The small store stocks a wide variety of items. They buy full-case items from several vendors. Teresa says “We’ve gone as far as Georgia to pick up merchandise.” She also says “It’s hard to know what people want; in this economy, it’s the necessary items.”
Teresa has worked in retail sales since she was 16. She says that she always wanted to have her own store. They stock several shelves of toys. Teresa says “I don’t have kids, so asked them what kind of toys they want.” The stock varies with the season and holidays. Teresa says we had a lot of gift items at Christmas. We’ll have candy bouquets for Valentine’s Day, as well as some jewelry.
The store is in a small space and in warm weather Teresa set up tables outside to display merchandise.
Some popular items are jewelry, collectable knives and Bluetooth speakers. Teresa says “We try to make it as affordable as we can. We try to keep our customers happy, we try to keep unique items that you can’t find in a chain store.”
One unique item is the custom printed items available at The Good Stuff. They print t-shirts, metal signs ad other items. Teresa says they use commercial vinyl which results in a high-quality product. Sharon designs the shirts and other products. They can make shirts for teams bands or events.
The customers have embraced the shop. Teresa says we have some people who come in 2-3 times per week. We have one customer that brings us food.” She adds “This is the best place I’ve lived (except where I grew up), the people are so friendly.” The Good Stuff gives back to the community. Teresa says “We donate to the fire departments, silent auctions, anything I can do to help. We also had a customer appreciation day with food and music.” The also have a Facebook group, “The Good Stuff.”
Teresa says “I love what I do. It’s good to wake up every morning and not dread coming to work.”