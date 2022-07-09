The Tri-Cities Airport in Blountville has re-opened the Long-Term Express parking lot in response to the continued increase in passenger traffic.
The Long-Term Express lot is a credit card only parking lot that is conveniently located on the right, just past rental car parking with access to the covered walkway.
The parking lot had been closed since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and fewer passengers.
From January through May 2022, total passenger volume at TRI was 141,023, a 51% increase from the 93,383 passengers who traveled through the airport last year. TRI passenger numbers are 85% of 2019 numbers for the same period.
In May 2022, 19,171 passengers boarded flights out of TRI, a 32% increase over the 14,411 enplanements during the same month last year. American Airlines accounted for nearly 51.10% of the overall total number of passengers traveling through the airport.
Delta Air Lines was next with a 39.42% share, followed by Allegiant with 9.48%. Although Allegiant had the lowest market share, they finished the month of May with a 92.4% load factor, meaning 3,559 out of the 3,852 seats they offered were booked. American’s load factor was also high at 83.2% and Delta’s load factor was 85.7%
April’s passenger numbers included race fans who attended the NASCAR Cup Series Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, as American increased capacity around the race events. Allegiant has also extended their seasonal non-stop service to St. Pete/Clearwater (PIE) for November 2022 – February 2023.
“We work closely with our airline partners to encourage additional seats in our market around large events, such as the NASCAR races and other events and festivals, that bring in passenger traffic,” said Gene Cossey, Tri-Cities Airport Authority executive director. “In this current environment, it speaks volumes about our market that TRI received additional capacity for the race.”
As summer travel continues, airport officials encourage passengers to look at TRI’s airfares before purchasing tickets at other airports. “This is region is currently underserved with the number of seats verses the number of people wanting to travel,” said Cossey. “As the airlines continue the slow recovery from the pandemic, we do think we’ll see our capacity increase. It’s important in this current market environment to book early and if you find a price you like, book it.”
Long-Term Express Parking Rates
$2.00 per hour; $9 daily maximum rate.
Rates repeat every 24 hours.
- 15-minute grace period on the first hour only.
For additional information regarding parking, please visit the airport’s parking information here or visit www.triflight.com/passenger-guide/parking/
About TRI
Tri-Cities Airport (TRI) is a full-service commercial airport serving Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, Western North Carolina, and Eastern Kentucky. TRI offers non-stop flights to five hubs (Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas-Fort Worth, Orland Sanford, and St. Pete-Clearwater) on Allegiant, American, and Delta. For more information about Tri-Cities Airport, visit TRIflight.com.