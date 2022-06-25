A forward-looking housing market metric has flashed another declining sales signal for NE Tenn. – SW Va.
Sellers accepted 19 fewer contracts than they did in April and 62 fewer than May last year. May was the second straight month that pending sales declined from the previous month.
Pending sales are a leading indicator of housing activity based on signed contracts for existing single-family homes and condominium sales in the region monitored by the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors (NETAR). Since resales go under contract 30 to 60 days before they close, accepted contracts offer insight into the direction home sales will take.
“Pending sales were down from the previous month, down from the same month last year, and the three-month moving average declined,” NETAR President Rick Chantry said. “That’s the first time all three have declined. It’s the most consistent signal yet that higher mortgage rates, record-high prices, inflation at a 41-year high, and gasoline prices nearing $5 a gallon are beginning to knock the wind out of local existing home sales.”
But those economic conditions haven’t damped the price growth rate. Both the typical and average existing home sales prices reached an all-time highs last month.
Although new listing slipped below April’s total, the slower sales pace nudged May’s active inventory a little higher. At the month’s end, the region has 1.2 months of inventory on the market. Balanced market conditions are 5.5 to 6 months of inventory. “The region hasn’t seen balanced conditions since the first quarter of 2018,” Chantry said.
The typical home that sold in May was on the market for 43 days before it closed. The average listings went under contract in the 13 days.
Local high-end home sales pick up steam
While there is some softness in overall existing home sales, the $500,000 and above market continues booming. Last month there were 101 sales.
That is slightly better than twice the number sold in May last year. And sales have increased every month since the first of the year.
There’s also no lack of inventory. During the last two months, new listings for high-end homes have more than doubled from where they were at the beginning of the year.
Active inventory at the end of May was 10 more than this time last year. It has also increased every month since February.
The local data is counter to reports that sales of high-end homes are taking a hit from a sour stock market, rising mortgage rates, soaring inflation, and a shortage of properties for sales.
So, why’s the local high-end market soaring?
As the data show, inventory is increasing. Maybe that’s happening because sellers think the market is about the peak. And both sales show there’s no lack of demand.
There’s also a value proposition for those who can afford it. It’s estimated that new residents from high property value states like California and Washington State have a housing budget about 30% higher than what local buyers have. That means the $500,000 home here is comparable to about $650,000 in the market they’re accustomed to seeing.
How long the boom in local high-end home sales will last is anyone’s guess. What isn’t guesswork for this housing market segment is that the music hasn’t slowed down, and buyers and sellers are dancing as fast as they can.
A mid-June check of local listings shows 155 listings in the $500,000 to $1 million price range and 41 listings for $1 million and above.