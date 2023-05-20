Primex Color, Compounding & Additives Corporation officials announced last week the company will invest $5.4 million to construct a new research and development center and expand existing manufacturing space.
Primex, a full scope plastics manufacturer, will create 28 new jobs in Marion County as a result of the project.
A division of Primex Plastics Corporation, Primex Color, Compounding & Additives Corporation develops and manufactures custom color concentrates for plastics to be used in commercial, medical or food grade applications. Through the expansion, the company will employ nearly 130 Tennesseans in Marion County.
Primex buisness unit director Doug Borgsdorf he has a tremendous group of employees, a wonderful support structure with our local, regional and state governments that will allow us to hire, train and continue to build their team.
“This expansion will also allow us to further develop innovative products for our customers and will provide us a state-of-the-art research center where we can work to develop sustainable plastic solutions,” Borgsdorf said. “At Primex, we consider each community in which we reside to be a stakeholder in our company. Any opportunity to work alongside local governments to enhance our presence in the community is greatly appreciated, and we look forward to expanding our reach in Jasper.”
Gov. Bill Lee added, “Tennessee’s strong business climate and skilled workforce make our state the ideal location for companies like Primex to thrive. I thank Primex for its additional investment of more than $5 million in Jasper and for creating greater opportunity for Tennessee families across Marion County.”