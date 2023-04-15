Horticulturist and garden writer Hugh Conlon will share “25 Flowering Shrubs That I Can’t Garden Without” on Thursday, April 20, at 7 p.m. at the Kingsport Center for Higher Education, 300 W. Market Street, Kingsport.
Sponsored by Southern Appalachian Plant Society (SAPS), the program is free and the public is invited. For more information phone 423-348-6572, email sapsnews@gmail.com, or see http://saps.us/.
Shrubs are one of the starting elements in creating a garden design. With few exceptions, most shrubs live 15-20 years. Ideal landscape shrubs should offer multi-seasonal interest and invite pollinators and other beneficial insects, songbirds, and other wildlife into the yard. They should also be pest-free and ask for little to no maintenance.
Hugh Conlon’s long experience as a horticulturist and as a gardener in Northeast Tennesse has given him unique insight into worthy shrubs to grow in our area. Conlon’s own ¼ acre garden in Johnson City, TN is designed as a 365-day flowering landscape of trees, shrubs, perennials, and annuals. Over the past 37 years new plants have replaced those that have died, declined, or lost their appeal. “Out with the old and in with the new” is Hugh’s thinking. He will show off some of his current favorites, including hydrangeas, camellias, azaleas, rose of Sharon (altheas), summersweets, and witch hazels.
Hugh Conlon is an active garden writer and speaker since his retirement from the University of Tennessee in 2011. He has been a professional horticulturist for over 45 years and is the creator and content provider of the gardening website whatgrowsthere.com. He has spoken to many Master Gardener classes in Tennessee and presents garden club talks and nursery/landscape programs in Tennessee and other states. In addition he contributes articles to Tennessee Gardener and other garden/trade magazines, organizes garden tours throughout Tennessee and nearby states, and consults with gardeners, commercial landscapers and growers.
Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, Hugh attended Cornell University (BS degree), University of Delaware (MS degree), and Michigan State University. Hugh has served on the SAPS Board since its inception including two terms as president. Other memberships include Perennial Plant Association, Garden Writers Association, American Conifer Society, and Tennessee Nursery and Landscape Association. Hugh and his wife Jane are the proud parents of four children and five grandchildren. His hobbies include gardening, photography, and writing.