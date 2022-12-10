Puckett’s Pallet Store celebrated its second anniversary in September. In that short time, it has become a favorite shopping place in Surgoinsville.
The store is owned and operated by Gilmer and Delores Puckett and their son Matthew and his wife Sarah in the middle of downtown Surgoinsville in the former “Drew’s on Main” building.
Gilmer says they started out buying leftover yard sale items for resale. The jump into the pallet business was natural since Gilmer and Matthew both work for a pallet wholesaler.
Delores remembers “We began selling out of a garage.” They soon outgrew the garage and customers were actually blocking the street. Gilmer says “We started out one pallet at a time, now we buy truckloads.”
The store offers up an everchanging variety of merchandise. There is clothing, toys, kitchen items, seasonal items, cleaning supplies, candy and other foods. The prices run 60-65% of retail.
Gilmer says that he can get a pretty good idea about the contents of a pallet “just by looking at it.” He adds that the business “has its highs and lows” and that some pallets may contain 20-30% waste.
The community has embraced Puckett’s Pallet Store and the store is active in the community.
Delores says “people call us mom and pop or mamaw and papaw.”
They celebrate holidays with the community; Gilmer says “We have Santa for the kids, and we’ll have a big Eater egg hunt with inflatables” (they also own Bouncing Buddies, in inflatables business).
While many customers have become regulars, Gilmer says the store sees about ten new people each week.
Delores adds “word travels pretty fast.” Another reason for the store’s popularity is that all products are guaranteed.
Gilmer says “We warrant everything 100%. Being honest helps the business. Your business is your word.”
Puckett’s Pallet Store has a strong internet presence. The have over 7,000 members on Facebook. They post a video on Facebook each Wednesday. They also post some big-ticket items on Facebook.
The store has become known for giving away bags of potato chips every few weeks. They give away 5-8 pallets of chips on these occasions. They also support the community, donating to the library, local ministries and other causes.
Gilmer says the store has turned into a community meeting place. Delores says “We like it here; we love the people. Sweet people walk through the door.”
Puckett’s Pallet Store is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.