Some of the best food trucks in the region visited Rogersville Monday hoping to tempt local taste buds with a variety of unusual treats.
Hosted by Rogersville resident Ketron Bailey, the event was a test to determine if Rogersville would be interested in future food truck rallies.
Apparently Rogersville did have a huge interest with a reported 16 trucks serving approximately 2,000. Some vendors ran out of food with one selling out within the first two hours.
Originally the event was planned for Monday from 3-8 p.m., but some vendors were forced to close down early due to the unexpected high demand.
The event was such a success that a second food truck rally has already been scheduled for May 8, with vendors planning to bring more supplies ot meet the demand.
Bailey got the idea to invite the food trucks because many of Rogersville’s restaurants are closed on Monday.
“I didn’t want to take revenue away from local business so Monday was the perfect day for the trial run,” Bailey told the Review.
In the future Bailey would like to see the trucks come every two weeks.
On the first event the food trucks were allowed to set up for free. But in the future Bailey is considering a small fee from each that could help benefit Rogersville’s non profit organizations.
“I have a love for food. I wanted to bring the community something different. I love our county,” Bailey said.
One very popular food truck, Island Vibe, ran out of food by 5:30 p.m. after serving long lines of people waiting for their famous jerk chicken. Before 8 p.m. nearly all of the food trucks reported running out of food with many giving refunds to disappointed customers.
‘More and more people lining up’
Owner of Los Pollitos Loco food truck, Catherine Cash-Burrough, told the Review that they sold out early too.
“Each time I looked out there were more and more people lining up,” Cash-Burrough said. “I would guess about 2000 people turned out. I had to completely pull our menu and give some refunds. We go all the way to Tampa, Florida just to purchase Cuban bread for the authentic Cuban sandwiches. You can’t get those just anywhere in Tennessee and they sold out first. On May 8, we will be back and all of the food trucks should be better prepared, knowing now what to expect.”
A wide variety
The sweets were a huge draw with the children as well as the adults. There was ready to eat cookie dough sandwiches, ice cream, coke floats, cookies, shaved ice, pralines, king cakes and just about every other goodie in between including doughnuts and cotton candy.
There were also specialty coffees for the adults. The event had a variety of different foods from different cultures but also hosted burgers and fries along with kosher and gluten free options.
Nothing but praise
The Review spoke with local resident Gaye Mays and asked what she would be purchasing. “I have to walk around and see what everyone has first. There is a lot to choose from today. Yum yum.”
Also commenting was Debbie Czermegewski. “I saw the event in the Review. I’ve never been to one of these before,” said Czermegewski. “I will come back if the food is good. I am starting out today with Italian,” she added.
Another customer, Ryle Manis, saw the event posted on social media and decided to come out. “I have had deep fried oreos so far. Good food.”
Local mom Lyndsey Elliott was delighted to find kosher food for herself and her two children, Selah and Isiah. “We are starting at Floyd’s Snack Shack today with a burger.”
All in all, even though the event ran out of food early, the event was considered a huge success.
Most people who came had no complaints. The exception was from those who couldn’t get food after waiting in long lines. Most feedback has been very positive though with local residents looking forward to the next rally on May 8. There is no seating so if you plan to eat there, bring your chairs.