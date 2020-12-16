Brandon Rogers has been promoted to Branch Manager at the Rogersville location of Express Employment Professionals. A Rogersville native, Rogers is happy to celebrate his homecoming. Rogers has been with Express for 6 years and has played a vital role in the Morristown branch, and is excited to serve his home town.
Trending Now
-
Cherokee High Junior scores first perfect ACT in school history
-
Rogersville BMA considers new ‘civic campus’ design at former East Main shopping complex site
-
Annual Rogersville Tour of Homes in full swing
-
Bulls Gap Lady Bulldogs 20-21 Varsity
-
Hawkins man arrested after beating his girlfriend, breaking her arm, knocking out teeth
Latest e-Edition