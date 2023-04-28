Cherokeee SkillsUSA 2023

L-R: Landry Russell, Emma Carmack, Mackenzie Lawson, Bella Markham, Kendra Fields, Aubrey Fleenor, Hannah Brooks, Ellie Smith, Jillian Nagy, Mallory Cope, Zoe Walker, Faith Linkous, and Bilva Patel.

 contributed

Cherokee High School brought home two state championships, nine second place medals and one third place finish from the state SkillsUSA State Leadership and Skills Conference April 16-19 in Chattanooga.

