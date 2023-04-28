Cherokee High School brought home two state championships, nine second place medals and one third place finish from the state SkillsUSA State Leadership and Skills Conference April 16-19 in Chattanooga.
Mallory Cope earned a Gold Medal (State Championship) in Health Occupations Professional Portfolio; and Aubrey Fleenor earned a Gold Medal (State Championship) in CPR/First Aid.
All state champions are invited to compete for a national title at the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference in Atlanta on June 19-23.
“We had several medals and are very proud of these students and their accomplishments,” said Cherokee Health Science Instructor Health Science Instructor Angelia Shanks. “They represented CHS well. We took several new club members who had never competed and brought home medals and we are just ecstatic.”
Other medal winners
Zoe Walker, Ellie Smith, Bilva Patel, and Jillian Nagel earned a Silver Medal (2nd place) in Health Knowledge Bowl.
Mackenzie Lawson earned a Silver Medal in Nurse Assistant.
Landry Russell, Emma Carmack and Bella Markham earned a Silver Medal in Community Service.
Hannah Brooks earned a Bronze Medal (3rd place) in Medical Terminology.
Faith Linkous competed at the state level in Job Interview.
SkillsUSA is a United States career and technical student organization serving more than 395,000 high school, college and middle school students and professional members enrolled in training programs in trade, technical and skilled service occupations, including health occupations.