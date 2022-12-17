It’s always interesting to compare the region’s high-end housing to the rest of the market’s performance. November wasn’t an exception because the high-enders are picking up activity as we near the end of the year.
Across the region, home sales have declined for five months. Last month they were 29% below last year’s sales. In the $500,000 and above price range, they’ve declined for the past six months. But they’re only 18% below last year’s sales.
Expect some shifts in the December numbers.
Pending sales for the overall market are down 18% from last year. But in the high-end market, they are up almost 12%. That is probably not enough to make a big difference in the median sales price. Still, it will nudge the average price a little higher than November’s $263,372.
There’s also a noticeable difference in the active inventory and new listings.
The region’s overall inventory is 11% better than last year. It’s almost 60% better than last year for homes priced at $500,000 and up. And high-end homes are coming to market at a faster pace.
New listings for the overall market at the end of last month were down almost 8% but almost 46% higher in the top price range.
Across the nation, sales of luxury homes are down 28%. That is a little more than 10 points higher than non-luxury sales. It’s yet another example of how hyper-local housing markets are because the local market is seeing opposite results.
During the first 11 months of this year, non-luxury home sales are running 10% below last year. In the top price range, they’re-up a little over 28%.
Tri-Cities area commercial real estate transaction trend down 32%
GRAY, Tenn. – Commercial estate transactions for the first 11 months of this year have slowed in the face of rising inflation, household income squeezes, and geopolitical events. It was the second month that transactions declined from last year’s total. But transactions alone are not a total market indicator. Investors – both local and those from outside the region – inquiries and activity have not declined.
November’s transactions were down 55% from last year. The three-month trend is down 32%
During the first 11 months of this year, there have been 486 local transactions. Last year there were 512.
Office and Multi-family transactions are dominating the local market. The local multi-family sector is also active, although the occupancy situation is seeing more competition. It hasn’t dampened demand or investors’ plans to expand the market. So far this year, there have been 16 multi-family deals. That doesn’t include the sale of larger apartment communities that are typically listed on national commercial services.
Some of the competition comes from new townhome build-to-rent communities on the market. The one on West Stone Dr. in Kingsport is now leasing, and construction will reportedly begin in Gray on a new development soon.
Demand for retail space peaked in August and September, and there were only four more transactions in November than last year.
Vacant land sales are flat for the first 11 months of this year. Transactions tracked by the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors (NETAR) Commercial Multiple Listing Service (CMLS) increased to 39 from 38 last year. Vacant land deals tracked by the Flex commercial database are down 11% from this time last year.
Active inventory and new listings are also running behind last year’s pace.
Some of the slack in the November market can be attributed to seasonality.