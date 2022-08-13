July’s Tri-Cities area home sales were down from last year while prices continued their roller-coaster ride. One example of that ride is the Piney Flats average existing home sales price was over a half-million dollars.
“Last month’s closings were 17 percent lower than last year. And for the first time this year, they were lower than the pre-pandemic benchmark year. That’s important because it’s a comparison to our normal market before the craziness of the pandemic and early post-pandemic years,” Rick Chantry, president of the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors (NETAR), said.
“While higher prices and mortgage rates plus inflation concerns have slowed sales a little, it hasn’t affected prices,” he added. July’s typical price was 19.5% higher than last year and up $5,656 from June.
There were 793 closings in July. That’s 47 fewer than June and 162 fewer than July last year.
July’s typical existing home sales price was $244,900. That’s $5,000 more than in June and $39,900 more than July last year.
Active inventory continued advancing at a snail’s pace last month and is almost at last year’s level. At the end of July, the region had 1.5 months of inventory. That was an additional 151 listings from the previous month.
The typical home sale that closed in July was on the market for 44 days. The average listing went under contract in two weeks or less. Those two demand indicators were unchanged from June.
Chantry said sales continue to be driven by new residents and organic pent-up demand. The region’s Millennials are in their prime home-buying years and anxious for their first home or their first trade-up for those who bought earlier. “That means we are experiencing a market that is slowly coming off its torrid pace but remains very competitive.”
Sales in the region’s 16 city and community submarkets were down with two exceptions – Piney Flats and Bristol, TN.
July’s median sales price was up in all submarkets except Bristol, TN.
Last month, the average sales prices in two markets – Piney Flats and Jonesborough – set new highs.
The average in Piney Flats was $533,700. That’s not a skewed number by a few high-end sales. Ten of Piney Flats’ 22 July existing home sales were in the $500,000 and up price range.
The average in Jonesborough was $409,350. That submarket had 10 of its 48 sales in the $400,000 and up price ranges.
Sellers increase listing prices again in July
Homeowners continued increasing their listing price for the seventh straight month in July. The only sign of them yielding to a slower market is the rate that they’re upping the asking price is slowly decreasing.
The typical – or median – monthly listing price rate increase peaked in April at 6.8% from the previous month. It dropped to 5.4% in May. In June, it was 3.3%. Last month it dropped to 0.4%.
At the same time, the dollar value owners are placing on listings hit an all-time high of $279,900 last month. That’s $44,950 more than it was in January.
Last week’s Market Pulse said that the simple answer to the question of when would home prices go down was – when demand goes down. So far, it looks like demand is plateauing instead of making any significant decrease.
While closing and pending sales declined from last year’s level in July, sales prices and listing prices were up. The number of days a property is on the market before closing – another demand indicator, was unchanged from last month.
While speculation about if we’re in a recession is leaning toward the affirmative, questions about how damaging it will be are increasing. National Association of Realtors® chief economist Lawrence Yun says several healthy economic trends, including a robust job market and new efforts to boost affordable housing, could stave off a more serious slum.
The local jobs market continues to add jobs despite a worker crunch. Most of the open jobs are clustered at the bottom end of the wage and benefits level. But the number of available jobs has declined from peak levels of 10,000 earlier this year.
Another encouraging factor for the local economy is over half of the mortgaged properties have equity-rich status. That means owners have 50% or more equity. That represents a significant amount of wealth and leverage homeowners have against the damaging effects of an economic downturn.
Although current market conditions are frustrating for some and subject to some rapid changes, the overall market picture is one of stability, at least in the short term.