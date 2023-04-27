Salad for lunch is usually synonymous with dieting, but if you were watching your weight, you came to the wrong place Monday at the Rogersville Heritage Association Spring Salad Luncheon.
Every year I write (or copy and paste) a little preview story about the RHA’s Spring or Fall Salad Luncheon fundraisers at the Hale Springs Inn.
As you may or may not know, the RHA owns several historic locations in Rogersville including the Hale Springs Inn, Depot Museum, Crockett Springs Park, and Rogers Tavern — which had an interesting discovery this week that you can read about in this very paper.
They hold regular events to raise money for historic preservation including the two annual Salad Luncheons.
But, I’m ashamed to say that until Monday I had never actually attended a Salad Luncheon. I’m more of an eat-at-my-desk and keep working kind of guy.
Curiosity (and a ticket paid by the Review) got me into the Hale Springs Inn Monday afternoon, and I have to say that was the most fun I’ve had in a long time. So many friends and fun people who I don’t get to see nearly enough all crammed into one place cutting up and laughing.
Of course the real star of the show was the food.
Pasta salad, fruit salad, Caesar salad, bean salad, potato salad, macaroni salad, ham salad, spinach salad, egg salad, chicken salad, spaghetti salad, and this stuff that looked like mashed potatoes, but I suspect was actually mashed cauliflower.
They also has a huge variety of little sandwiches, and the entire McKinney Tavern bar was dedicated solely to desserts. I’m not even going to try to describe every dessert they had, but I will tell you they had two of my all time favorites — pecan pie and pineapple upside down cake — and I ate one of each.
We loaded our plates and ran the dining room gauntlet of chatting. I had the entire full time Review staff consisting of myself, sports editor Carmen Musick, and ad rep Abby Swearingen, as well as Abby’s husband Chaz. We sat and ate and talked for almost an hour.
We talked so long I got hungry again and loaded another plate. Then we closed out the joint. Last man standing.
It was great fun and I want to thank RHA director Melissa Nelson and all of her helpers for putting on a wonderful shindig.
The $10 cost was well worth it, and I’m ashamed to say I probably ate about $30 worth of food.
Get your calendar out and circle Nov. 7, which is the date of the next RHA Soup & Sandwich Luncheon. For more information about the RHA call 423-272-1961 or email directorrogersvilleheritage.org