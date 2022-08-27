Tri-Cities commercial real estate transactions were almost 11 percent better than the first seven months last year. July’s sales and leases were the same volume as July last year.
The biggest change in asset classes has been multi-family transactions from the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors (NETAR) Commercial Multiple Listing Service (CMLS). They have increased from two last year to 15 so far this year. Data on multi-family Flex commercial listings are not included in that total since that service does not segment listings by class. The surge also doesn’t include investor purchases from listing of large national services.
Multi-family housing has become the commercial real estate hot ticket, said NETAR President Rick Chantry. It is being driven by new household formations by locals and new residents moving to the area that’s in the grip of a housing shortage.
The local multi-family vacancy rate is lower than the national average and the second lowest in East Tennessee, Chantry added. That’s driving local rents higher. Some one-bedroom rents have increased by as much as 50 percent from pre-pandemic levels.
Office deals continue leading transactions while retail and commercial sales and leases show the most consistent growth rate. Although they are not at the same level as office and retail-commercial, vacant land sales continue with higher volume than last year.
Active inventory is down 21.8 percent from last year, while new listings are down 7.3 percent. Web listing views are up 21 percent, and the volume of our-of-area investor inquiries is up.
Despite higher interest rates and the potential for more of the same, local commercial real estate has seen successes this year. Although the forecast varies among asset classes, the overall market outlook remains positive heading into the year’s second half.
Local homeowners see dramatic equity gains
Remember hearing that a mortgage is a lot like a forced savings account that will make homeowners rich over time?
There were a lot of Tri-Cities homeowners who said a hearty “amen” when they saw Attom Data Solution’s second-quarter home equity report. That’s because over half of the properties in almost every county in the Tri-Cities region had equity-rich status. Equity rich means the owner had a minimum of 50%.
The only counties that fell under the new benchmark were Washington Co. TN and Washington Co. VA. And Washington Co. TN was almost at the 50% benchmark with 49.8% of the mortgaged properties being classified equity-rich.
There were 53,141 mortgaged properties in the Tri-Cities region during the second quarter of this year. Of those 15,857 (54.7%) were equity-rich. If you look back to the second quarter of 2017 when the local housing market was beginning to heat up Sullivan and Johnson counties had bragging rights with 31% and 30% of the region’s mortgaged properties with an equity-rich status.
Greene and Hawkins had the top two second-quarter spots with 57.5% and 55.9%.
The dramatic equity growth for local homeowners is not typical. The average annual equity gain for the 18 years before 2017 was 2.3%. At that rate, the long-term equity gains would have produced a comfortable equity gain for homeowners. But from 2018 to 2021 gains were on steroids. They averaged 10.4% and year, and the first two quarters of this year are not an exception.
This is one of the main reasons the average net worth of homeowners v. renters is staggering. According to the Federal Reserve, before the pandemic homeowners had a median net worth of $255,000, while a renters’ net worth was just $6,300.
Inventory, inventory, inventory is a market stabilization key
Inventory will be the key metric for market stabilization in the coming months. So far this year, active inventory has gained every month since April. New listings are also picking up. But that doesn’t mean the situation is seeing dramatic improvement.
One of the best ways to get the big picture is with the months of inventory. It’s on NETAR’s monthly pending home sales graphic and cited in multiple market updates.
Months of inventory is the calculation that says, “this is how many months of inventory is on the market at the current sales pace.” But remember, it’s a dynamic number. It changes with the daily ebb and flow of listings and sales. And since we’re in a market averaging 26 sales a day, things can change pretty fast.
If all the new home construction that has been announced moves to build-out without delays, total inventory will get a boost next year. At mid-year, builders had pulled a little over 1,000 new home permits. That’s not as much as it was during the peak construction years of 2005 and 2006, but it’s better than any other time since then.
Higher mortgage rates, affordability concerns, and inflation fears have put some buyers on the sidelines. Other buyers – especially those with better financial means – are taking advantage of more choices the slight inventory increases are offering and less competitive conditions.
The NE Tenn. – SW Va. market isn’t very close to regaining balanced market conditions market by five to six months of inventory. The last time we had that was in the first quarter of 2018. At the end of July, the region has 1.5 months of inventory.