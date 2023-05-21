KINGSPORT – Eastman Chemical Company announced the appointment of Adrian Holt as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer following the retirement earlier this month of Perry Stuckey.
Holt currently serves as Vice President, Global Talent Acquisition and Human Resources. His appointment is effective immediately.
With more than 20 years of HR experience, Holt has played a pivotal role in developing and implementing impactful people programs and strategies since joining Eastman in 2016.
In his current role, he heads the company’s international team of nearly 200 HR professionals across 60 manufacturing, sales, and research locations. Before joining Eastman, Holt held HR leadership positions of increasing responsibilities at world-leading companies such as BASF and Wireco.
Prior to that, he worked for over a decade as a practicing attorney, specializing in mergers and acquisitions.
“During Adrian’s tenure at Eastman, he has consistently proven himself to be an invaluable asset to our team, leveraging his extensive experience in aligning people programs to business strategies and driving large-scale, complex change,” said Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer Mark Costa. “As a senior leader, he has been instrumental in building a strong, strategic HR team that is critical to Eastman’s growth and transformation. Understanding that people are the heart of our success, he is a passionate advocate of inclusion and diversity and has helped foster a culture that enables team members to achieve their full potential.”
Holt graduated from University of Wales with a bachelor’s degree in Law. He qualified as an attorney at Manchester Law School and, after practicing as an attorney, received his Master of Business Administration degree from Manchester Business School in 2003.
Holt serves on the Board of Johnson City Boys & Girls Club and currently as Chair of the Riegel and Emory Board of The Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina.
Eastman Board Declares Dividend
Earlier this month the Board of Directors of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.79 per share on the company’s common stock.
The dividend is payable July 7, 2023, to stockholders of record as of June 15, 2023.