For the second year in a row, Apex Bank has hosted it’s EverGreenE Gala Silent Auction and has raised more than $1,700 for the Isaiah 117 House here in Greeneville and Greene County. (L-R) Catelyn Frye, Universal Banker/Head Teller with the Apex Bank on Tusculum Blvd., Gwyn Southerland Program Coordinator for the Isaiah 117 House here in Greeneville and Travis Anders, Universal Banker with the Apex Bank in Mosheim.
The Apex Bank in Bulls Gap also participated and raised $370 for the Isaiah 117 House in Hawkins County. Pictured left to right are Alison Osborne, a volunteer with the Hawkins and Hancock County Isaiah 117 Houses and Jeanette Edens, branch manager of the Apex Bank in Bulls Gap and Mosheim.
For the second year in a row, Apex Bank has hosted it’s EverGreenE Gala Silent Auction and has raised more than $1,700 for the Isaiah 117 House here in Greeneville and Greene County. (L-R) Catelyn Frye, Universal Banker/Head Teller with the Apex Bank on Tusculum Blvd., Gwyn Southerland Program Coordinator for the Isaiah 117 House here in Greeneville and Travis Anders, Universal Banker with the Apex Bank in Mosheim.
contributed
The Apex Bank in Bulls Gap also participated and raised $370 for the Isaiah 117 House in Hawkins County. Pictured left to right are Alison Osborne, a volunteer with the Hawkins and Hancock County Isaiah 117 Houses and Jeanette Edens, branch manager of the Apex Bank in Bulls Gap and Mosheim.
Apex Bank recently donated a check for $1,717 to the Isaiah 117 House of Greene County and $370 to the Isaiah 117 House in Hawkins/Hancock Counties, to help staff and volunteers care for children who are waiting to be placed in a foster home.
The funds come from the Second Annual EverGreenE Gala silent auction hosted by Apex in November and December, according to a press release from the local Isaiah 117 House.
According to that release, Isaiah 117 House leaders estimate the cost of care per child is about $300.
“The partnership with Apex Bank will help with this endeavor,” Program Coordinator for Isaiah 117 House in Greene County Gwyn Southerland wrote in the release. “Their donations and love during the fundraiser were so thoughtful and helpful.”
“It was an honor to partner with our friend Gwyn and her staff at Isaiah 117 House on this second annual event,” stated Greene County Market President with Apex Bank Tammy Kinser. “Our team at Apex Bank recruited small businesses, a total of 18, in our region to not only donate, but to physically decorate the items up for silent auction. We feel that this event is a great way to kick off the Christmas season. We have already begun the planning for our event in 2023 and encourage businesses to take advantage of after Christmas sales to create their entry.”
Kinser said participants included Merkel Construction, CrossFit Arcane, Stephanie Renner, Foster Grandparent Program, The Painted Turtle, Baileyton Ruritan, The General Morgan Inn, Save the Children, Dr. Bryan Snelson Chiropractic, Melissa Hughey, Edward Jones/Rob Gay, Forward Air, Critter’s Corner, Heather’s Crafty Corner, The Essential Herbalist, Modern Woodmen/Jake Ottinger, Halo Disk Golf and Pete and Betsy Shipley.
According to the release, over 750 children have been served at the Isaiah 117 House since it opened in Greene County in November 2019.
“Isaiah House is very thankful and blessed for such a great county that stand beside us. We also are very thankful for all Apex Bank does and will continue to do for us,” Southerland stated.
Apex Bank currently operates 18 offices across Tennessee, in addition to its Knoxville-based national mortgage-servicing center, where the bank purchases residential and commercial mortgages throughout the country. For more information of Apex Bank, please visit www.ApexBank.com<http://www.ApexBank.com