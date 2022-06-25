Analysis reveals that Mississippi has the highest rate of new job searches in 2022.
Georgia and Montana come second and third, respectively.
South Carolina, Arkansas and Tennessee also rank in the top 10.
Mississippi has the highest number of its population looking for a new job, study reveals.
The study carried out by finance experts Wealthtender examined the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on a review of online search terms frequently used by people seeking to leave their current job for greener pastures, to establish which states have the most people looking for a new job in 2022.
The research revealed that Mississippi ranks highest with the greatest percentage of its population interested in leaving their current employer to start a new job. With a Job Search Score of 88.80, Mississippi topped the list for its population having the highest search levels for the term “resume templates” and the third-highest search levels for the job listing website “indeed”.
Georgia ranked as the second-highest state unhappy in their current employment, with a total Job Search Score of 79.95. Georgia has the third-highest proportion of its population searching for “remote jobs” and the sixth-highest number of searches for the term “resume templates”, putting it second in the job dissatisfaction rankings.
Montana places as the third highest state searching for a new job in 2022. The western state has the second-highest level of searches for the term “quit job”, in addition to being the seventh-highest state searching for “remote jobs”, giving Montana a combined Job Search Score of 77.
In contrast, Washington, D.C. ranks as the district with the fewest people looking for a new job, with the lowest Job Search Score of 47.45. The U.S. capital has the lowest search levels for the term “resume templates” and the second-lowest level of searches for “indeed”, making the population of Washington, D.C. the happiest with their current employment.
Hawaii features as the second state with the least people looking for a new job in 2022. The study revealed that the population of Hawaii have searched for the term “indeed” the least of all states, giving it a total Job Search Score of 48.55.
The study found that Alaska ranks as the third state with the least people searching for a new job. With a total Job Search Score of 49, Alaska’s residents search for the term “resume templates” and “indeed”, both the third least in the country, making the population of Alaska the third happiest with their current jobs.
Commenting on the study, a spokesperson for Wealthtender said, “With a record number of job openings in recent months, employers facing increased competition for top talent have begun to offer higher pay, increased benefits, and greater flexibility to attract qualified applicants.
These incentives have resulted in millions of people thinking about quitting their current job for better pay, a new career, or the ability to work from home. This study provides an interesting insight into which states are considering changing jobs the most, with the population of Mississippi clearly the most dissatisfied with their current employment.”
This study was conducted by Wealthtender, who are dedicated to helping people find the best financial advisors and resources for their individual needs, no matter their income or stage of life.