Volunteer high School students brought home several top awards from the SkillsUSA State Leadership and Skills Conference which was held April 16-19 in Chattanooga.
Carter Byington earned a Silver Medal (2nd place) in the State Firefighter contest. The contest consisted of hooking a fire hose spray, tying knots, CPR, dragging a 260-pound mannequin to safety, raising and lower an extension ladder, interview and knowledge test.
“This is my second year as the Fire Science instructor at Volunteer High School and the first year I have competed in SkillsUSA,” said VHS Fire Science instructor John Murnane. “I feel like it was such a learning experience and Carter did great.”
Madison Allen earned a Bronze Medal (3rd place in state) in the Cosmetology contest which consisted of a Long hair design, Women’s cut, men’s cut, knowledge test, interview, color and color sketch.
Gracie Lawson earned a Bronze Medal in the Nail Care contest which consisted of 5 gel nails, 5 acrylic nails, and nail art which she chose to have a farm theme. Lawson also had to write an essay explaining why she chose the farm theme, and a knowledge test.
“I told Gracie to pick something she loves, and she picked the farm theme,” said Volunteer High School cosmetology instructor Tammy Turner. “She lives on a farm. She made her display at school and took it with her to display the nails on for the contest. Her model was Reagan Lipe. She had 45 minutes to do the gel nails and they judged them then she had an hour to do the nail art. Gracie had to complete an essay about her nail art before the contest started and turn it in there.”
Kelsey Napier and Lily Ellis earned a 5th place finish for their Suitcase Display entry. Their contest consisted of constructing a display with the SkillsUSA theme, and using the colors of SkillsUSA red, blue and gold. They also completed a knowledge test about SkillsUSA.
Skylar Erwin placed 5th in the State Criminal Justice contest. Richard McGinnis is his instructor.
“The SkillsUSA State competition is so exciting to be a part of,” Turner said. “It is the best of the best from all across the state of Tennessee. I am extremely proud of my students and how they handled the pressure of competing. I can’t explain the adrenaline rush I felt when they called my students’ names.”
Turner added, “All of the contests took two days to complete. Our students worked hard and were completely worn out when finished but they gave it their all and as teachers that is all we ask. We are so proud of their effort.”