The Olde Towne Emporium in downtown Rogersville offers a diverse selection vintage and retro clothing, antiques and collectables. Owners Kathy and Ralph Petersen opened the store in May, 2019.
The Petersens moved to Rogersville along with other family from southern California. Kathy has operated a shop for more than forty years. She remembers “We moved seven truckloads from the store we had in California.” She also retired from a career teaching music, dance, and drama. She served as music director at a large church where programs often drew audiences of 1200 or more.
All this experience in performing arts gave Kathy a strong background in costumes which is evident at The Olde Towne Emporium.
The California store started with antiques, but Kathy said “A few years ago there was a renaissance movement with people looking for “steam engine” era clothing.” The store was located in Hamet, which had become a retirement community for people from Hollywood. The area was known for its hot springs and at one time was the wealthiest town in the United States. Kathy was able to purchase clothing from the former Hollywood residents, and some of it is available in the Rogersville store.
Kathy recalls that when they first visited Rogersville, she saw the store at 212 Main Street and knew immediately that she wanted to open a shop there. Their son-in-law, Matt Hixson, became director of schools for Hawkins County and the family moved here. The Petersens rented the building for one year and then purchased it.
Today the Olde Towne Emporium offers a large collection of vintage and retro clothing. They have a selection of brightly-colored “hippie era” clothing. Kathy says that people come in looking for period clothing for special occasions. Not surprisingly, clothing is the biggest seller at Olde Town Emporium. Kathy says “Furniture sells quickly.” They also have accessories to go with the clothing; shoes, hats, jewelry and more. There is a large selection of antiques with everything from toys to houseware to jukeboxes.
The Petersens have been happy with the move to Rogersville and the reception locals have given the Olde Towne Emporium. Kathy says that the move and opening the store “just fell like dominoes.” Ralph says “We’ve made a lot of friends in the store.” Kathy adds “we love the people. the landscape and the seasons.”
Some comments they have heard from customers about The Olde Towne Emporium include:
“It’s nostalgic, it’s like stepping back in time.”