Mindful Body Fitness on Highway 66 opened in 2021 but owner Chad Wilhelm’s journey into health and fitness has been a much longer road.
He says “I went through some dark times, the last thing I would’ve imagined is to be where I am today.”
Chad was in prison (drug related) earlier in his life. It was during his sentence that he discovered that he was good at fitness. He remembers “After a lot of soul-searching, I took a liking to the training experience.
I realized I was good at something besides being bad.” He remained devoted to exercise when he was released and began learning about nutrition. He started creating meal plans for clients. He met his fiancé (and business partner), Lacy about four and a half years ago. In 2019 they started “Fitfam” an online fitness program, and began working out of their garage.
Chad’s roots in Rogersville go back to when he was 10 years old and moved here from Illinois (his mother was originally from here). He remembers enrolling in the 5th grade at Rogersville Middle School.
Rogersville has always been home; he says “the hills are where the heart is.” Ten years ago, after his release he joined a gym in Rogersville. There he met Lacy, who has been a big reason for the turn around in Chad’s life as well as the success of their business.
Chad says “I’m the mouth. She’s the muscle.”
On a serious note, he adds “I’m blessed to have Lacy, she’s a good woman, God put her in my life to bring him closer to Him.” Chad and Lacy will be married in October.
The home-based business has now grown to include a well-appointed gym. Rows of modern machines as well as free weights are available. Fitness classes are offered. Tanning packages are offered.
The nutritional program is called Mindful Meals and helps track protein, carbs and fats. The cornerstone of the Mindful Body Fitness’ programs is that clients are held accountable.
Chad says “We’ve worked with a lot of people who have made big changes.”
For example, there is a lot of client responsibility in the Mindful Meals program; Chad says that they get the food, eat the food, do the program. The business is growing and Chad says “The best is yet to come.”
The Fitfam Facebook group has around 700 members. There are over 300 gym members. Mindful Milkshakes are the latest addition to the offerings.
Chad still works fulltime at Norris in Bean Station. He has put in untold hours into building Mindful Body Fitness.
He says “We have been so blessed with the outpouring of community support. I wasn’t always on outstanding citizen. We’ve made so many great friends, we’re so grateful for all the support.”
Chad is a motivator and an inspiration. People hear his life story sometimes those dealing with problems come in for encouragement and Chad says “sometimes we pray.”
He adds “God has put us in a position of leadership and influence. With God all things are possible.”
Chad is grateful to the Rogersville community and to God for making his success possible; “I never would have thought I’d be inspiring people but here we are.”