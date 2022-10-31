Phipps Bend Industrial Park

Aerial view of the Phipps Bend Industrial Park. Lot 17 encompasses the green area to the right of the round abandoned nuclear power plant cooling tower.

Phipps Bend Industrial Park

 courtesy of Mattern and Craig

Work on a 100 acre lot at the Phipps Bend Industrial Park preparing it for a future industrial occupants has gone as far as it can go without “a bird in hand”.

