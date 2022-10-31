Work on a 100 acre lot at the Phipps Bend Industrial Park preparing it for a future industrial occupants has gone as far as it can go without “a bird in hand”.
That is, a prospective industry ready to purchase the property and build a plant on what is officially known as Phipps Bend “Lot 17”.
For the past several years the Hawkins County Industrial Board has been taking every necessary step to make Lot 17 the largest shovel ready vacant industrial site in East Tennessee.
All that remains is relocating a sewer line the splits the property in half, and filling in a drainage ditch that was created 40-plus years ago for the canceled Phipps Bend nuclear power plant.
State funding needed to complete those projects isn’t expected until a prospect is committed to the property.
Officials with the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and Tennessee Valley Authority recently received a progress report from the engineering firm of Mattern and Craig on the status of Lot 17.
“Basically we came out of that with the opinion that we have reached a point where we can’t go any further until we have a bird in hand,” Hawkins County Industrial Development Board chairman Larry Elkins told the IDB at its Oct. 27 meeting.
Elkins said there’s still another meeting to come with TVA and state officials to hear their recommendation on how to move forward.
“We’ve covered all the issues like the (endangered) bat studies and the rail spur studies, and we’re down to removing the sewer line that pretty much splits right down the center of this lot,” Elkins said. “I think everyone is of the opinion they can move that sewer line at the same time they’re doing the grade work.”
Elkins added, “Filling in that big ditch is an expensive item. Other than that, unless you had a large water user we wouldn’t have to deal with First Utility District and getting that (larger water) line moved over. The extension of that water line from Cardinal Glass is quite and expensive process. Right now (Surgoinsville Utility District) can handle just about anything you’d need unless it was just a huge water user.”
IDB member Kerry Jackson said he was disappointed that the state wasn’t willing to fund the sewer line and drainage ditch projects.
Jackson said, “With the ‘bird in hand’ prospect I think we’ll still be able to market it. They’ll still be willing to do it wen we show the need. I’m pleased we got all these studies done, and hopefully they won’t have to be done over. It’s a lot of progress but you don’t get everything you want.”
Engineering report
During the meeting with TDEC and TVA, the engineering firm of Mattern and Craig described what work has been completed on Lot 17 to this point in the following report.
Phase 1 included a Threatened and Endangered Species Survey of Lot 17 and a subsequent Mist Net Bat Survey pending the results of the Phase 1 Survey.
Per the completed Phase 1 Survey it is recommended to include time of year restrictions on tree clearing. Ttrees will only be allowed to be cleared/cut from November 1st – March 31st of any given calendar year, in the contract documents for any potential future construction projects on the site. Including these time of year restrictions negates the need for the Mist Net Bat Survey and the funds ($57,500) set aside for those services were reallocated to the Rail Spur Design efforts.
Phase 2 efforts included the commission of a Phase 1 Cultural Resources Survey and subsequent Phase 2 Cultural Resources Survey pending the results of the Phase 1 Survey as well as the completion of a Water Supply Study. The Phase 1 Survey was performed on the rail spur alignment and borrow pit locations and did not indicate the presence of any cultural deposits on the sites.
The survey recommended no further archaeological work within the study areas. The report was submitted to the State Historic Preservation Office by TVA, SHPO has concurred with the report per our correspondence with TVA.
The recommendations of the Phase 1 Survey negates the need for a Phase 2 Survey and the funds ($46,960) set aside for those services were reallocated to the Rail Spur Design efforts.
The Water Supply Study was commissioned to determine the overall potable water availability to the Park. These efforts determined there is currently 200,000 GPD of available potable water to the overall Park.
Additional efforts and analyses were carried out to determine the needed upgrades to provide a total of one million gallons per day (MGD) to the Park. The results of the study indicated exiting lines running from First Utility District’s “FUD” Water Treatment Plant to the Park, approximately 36,000 feet, would need to be upsized to a 12” transmission line to provide the desired water demand at an approximate cost of $12.5 million. The required line upgrades would be partially within FUD’s water system and partially in Surgoinsville Utility District’s “SUD” system.
Phase 3 efforts included preparing full design plans for the relocation of the existing sanitary sewer line that bisects Lot 17. Construction plans, specifications and bid documents were completed to relocate the sanitary sewer along the periphery of the property as to avoid conflict with any future development of Lot 17. Estimated construction cost for the relocation totaled $950,000+/-.
Phase 4 efforts included various studies of the ancillary areas (borrow area and rail spur alignment) including the following: Consult Norfolk Southern regarding the rail spur design; Threatened and Endangered Species Survey; Perform Phase 1 Cultural/Archeological Survey; Wetland/Stream Delineations; Phase 1 Environmental Site Assessment; and Geophysical Study (Resistivity Testing)
All Phase 4 efforts regarding the ancillary areas returned similar results as the surveys performed on Lot 17.
Phase 5 efforts included preparing full design plans for grading Lot 17 to a “Pad Ready Site” of approximately 70 acres which requires the relocation of the large drainage ditch that bisects the current site.
The construction efforts will require the disturbance of jurisdictional streams and wetlands that will require USACOE permitting. USACOE will not issue speculative permits for projects that do not have a end user identified. For this reason, grading of the site cannot begin until that user has been identified. At that point the plans will be ready to submit to USACOE for permitting.
The preparation of the plans to this point will greatly reduce the turnaround time to procure the needed nationwide permit.
Estimated cost to develop Lot 17 to the mentioned pad ready site are estimated at $2.55 million. Phase 6 efforts included developing full design plans for rail spur access to Lot 17.
These plans were prepared to the point of being construction ready. It is noted that the plan set will have to be resubmitted to Norfolk Southern for final approval upon the decision to proceed with construction of the rail. This is necessary due to N-S only issuing conditional approval for speculative construction plans. Estimated cost to develop rail access to Lot 17 are estimated at $4 million.
Development of Lot 17 into a pad ready site is not viable until the point a tenant has agreed to locate on the site due to USACOE requirements regarding disturbing the streams and wetlands.
The efforts completed and discussed above will greatly reduce the timeframe for ultimate development of the site upon the identification of a tenant. Additional water availability to the Park is already underway as a result of the present due diligence efforts, multiple economic development grants have been awarded to begin the process of upsizing the water transmission line to the Park.
It is also noted that relocating the sanitary sewer line at this stage provides little benefit as the ultimate sewerage needs and locations are unknown at this time. All efforts to date have greatly reduced the turn around time to procure agency approvals and necessary permitting.