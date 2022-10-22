One of the biggest threats to the Tri-Cities housing market is not higher mortgage rates or inflation. It’s affordability.
Home prices have increased at a tidy clip since 2016 when the current existing-home sales climbed out of the Great Recession. Housing was the Golden Boy of the Tri-Cities economy. It led the region out of the recession and powered it through the pandemic.
Back in 2006, the Washington Co. median home price was $125,699. Half of the buyers were paying more, half were paying less. The typical mortgage payment was $540, and the average worker pocketed $38,870 a year. Buyers were spending a little over 16% of their income on housing. It was a comfortable economic situation since the top-end percentage of income spent on housing is 25%.
The region’s largest housing market – Sullivan Co. – was in a similar cocoon. A typical household was spending a little over 11% of its annual income on housing. The annual wage was $45,604, and the typical mortgage payment was $427.
Since then, home prices have increased at a faster pace than what was normal.
By the end of 2021, the typical Washington Co. mortgage payment had increased by 129.6% to $1,240. At the same time, wages increased 27%. The bottom line is the typical buyer was spending 30.1% of their income on housing. Washington Co. no longer enjoys the status of being an affordable housing market.
During the same period, the Sullivan Co. housing market growth was more robust. The typical mortgage payment increased 142.4% to $1,035. But wages increased only 25.6%. The percentage of income a buyer had to spend on housing was 21%. It’s still in the affordable zone. But the county’s home price index has ebbed for 26 straight quarters.
There were many moving parts to what drove home prices so high, so fast. Back in 2016, the region was barely attracting enough new residents to maintain the population status quo. New residents are necessary because the Tri-Cities has a rapidly aging population, and the death rate is higher than the birth rate. There’s also an out-migration of young people.
The new residents thing changed during the pandemic. People began looking for places to escape the major metros and high-tax areas. They wanted a better quality of life and more affordable housing. The Tri-Cities had it in spades. The rest is history. As newcomers added to the organic pent-up housing demand, excess housing inventory was snapped up.
What hasn’t kept pace is wage growth. This is becoming an especially problematic issue for what’s classified as workforce housing. Simply put, the lower and middle rungs of the region’s dominant service economy are being priced out of the housing market. The short-term implications for the economy and housing market are not good. The long-term implications are even grimmer.
Pending home sales decline for fifth month
Pending home sales declined for the fifth straight month in September. Sellers accepted 752 new contracts, down 116 from August and 115 fewer than September last year.
Pending sales are a leading indicator of housing activity based on signed contracts for existing single-family homes and condominium sales in the region monitored by the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors (NETAR). Since resales go under contract 30 to 60 days before they close, accepted contracts offer insight into home sales’ direction.
“The decline is a clear signal the home sales are in a seasonal pattern, and the sales market is cooling,” NETAR President Rick Chantry said. “Buyers are beginning to push back, and higher mortgage rates have given them a little more bargaining power. Some sellers are negotiating more before accepting a contract, and 303 reduced their asking price last month. We’re still in a sellers’ market, and given all the current indicators, will be that way for a while.”
At mid-month, the region had 1,350 properties on the market. At the end of September, the area had a 1.7-month inventory of homes on the market for sale. That’s the time it would take to sell everything on the market at the current sales pace. “Inventory has been inching higher for seven months,” Chantry said. “We have had less than two months of inventory for 22 months, and the last time we had balanced market conditions was the first quarter of 2018.”
The typical home sold in September was on the market for 47 days before it closed. That’s up two days from August and the seventh monthly increase this year. Time on the market is a demand indicator. When it increases, demand is softening. When it declines, demand is rising.
Local commercial real estate up 3% so far this year
Tri-Cities area September real estate transactions are up 3% for the first nine months of this year and down 11% from September last year.
The local transaction pattern is similar to the third quarter slowing of U.S. commercial real estate in the face of rising inflation and geopolitical events. The only local sector where transactions declined was Industrial, which is more of a lack of inventory than demand.
Office transactions continue dominating the local market. Much of it is churn as firms move to smaller offices due to the work-from-home trend. So far this year, the office listing inventory has dropped to 836. Last year it was 908. Before the pandemic accelerated the work-from-home trend, it was 1,381.
The local sector that isn’t showing a significant transaction effect is consumer spending. Retail deals increased by five from the first nine months of last year. The growth rate is small, but volume shows a more robust pattern. So far this year, there have been 76 sales or leases, which is almost double the pre-pandemic volume.
The local multi-family sector is seeing some rent competition, but it hasn’t dampened investors’ plans to expand the market. Kingsport’s BMA recently approved a zoning change on a University Drive land parcel bought by the Valcap group. It owns the Allendale Falls and Bradley Hills apartments on University Drive and plans to expand those holdings with a new multi-story complex. So far this year, there have been 16 multi-family deals. That doesn’t include the sale of larger apartment communities that are typically listed on national commercial services.
Vacant land sales are also seeing a cooling phase. Transactions tracked by the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors (NETAR) Commercial Multiple Listing Service (CMLS) increased to 34 from 33 last year. Vacant land deals tracked by the Flex commercial database are down 9% from this time last year.
Inflation, interest rates, supply chain woes, and geopolitical events are the main factors that will determine how commercial real estate will perform in the following months.