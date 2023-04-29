Mike and Donna Putnam moved from the Hudson Valley section of New York to Hawkins County in October of 2021, bringing with them a love of horses, as well as a variety of horse related artistic skills.
They purchased a small farm in Carters Valley, which they call Stonehaven Farm. It has the same name as the farm they had in New York.
Since moving here, they have turned some of their interest into a small business. They are selling their work in local shops and at events.
Donna said that the company Mike worked for, “Encouraged retirement at age 62.”
They didn’t have family in New York. Donna’s brother lives near Rogersville. Her parents are in Florida.
“It seemed like everyone was moving in this direction,” she said.
Now everybody is closer and it’s easier to visit.
Donna has a long history of working with horses. She worked at a dude ranch in New York.
“I got paid for riding horses six hours a day,” she said. “Horses were a big business.”
Her part of the business interest is called Stonehaven Farm Tack and Tidbits. Her love of horses had led her to accumulate a collection of saddles and other tack.
Today she has tack for sale and offers cleaning and repairs. A popular craft item she offers is decorated horse shoes.
She learned to make the decorated horse shoes while working at the dude ranch; people would bring shoes and hair from favorite horses they owned and she turned them into artwork and keepsakes.
She prefers to make the artwork from used horseshoes and uses a variety of materials to decorate them.
Mike’s hobby/business is called Mike Putnam Leatherwork. He has done leathercraft for years, and started up again after the move south.
He has made many leather products, including key fobs, photo mats, guitar straps and motorcycle saddlebags.
Leather is not the only medium he works in.
Donna said “Mike works in leather, wood and metal. He’s just a handy guy.”
Mike learned many skills from his father as a child. He makes wooden trains that are a favorite of kids. For adults, Mike builds tool boxes.
He modestly said, “I putter around, I fix things. I like old things. We restore old furniture.”
He enjoys tinkering with his 1960s model Wheel Horse mower, and would like to find some garden tractor pulls to enter. He has recently begun to restore old Tonka toy trucks.
On their farm at 198 Carters Valley Road they have three ponies which also made the move from New York. Donna enjoys caring for the ponies. She also plays guitar at St. Henry’s Catholic Church. She is thankful for her church friends.
Donna said the craft shows are a lot of work, but “our hobbies pay our gallery fees and pay for our supplies.”
The Putnams have a display at the Local Artists Gallery in Rogersville. They continue to add craft/vendor shows. They also have the Stonehaven Farm and Tack and Tidbits Facebook page.