First Community Bank of East TN is pleased to announce the addition of Bobby R. Stoffle and Gregory L. DePriest to the Board of Directors.
Stoffle graduated from the University of Tennessee with a Master of Accountancy and Bachelor of Science (Accounting Major). Stoffle most recently served as Chief Executive Officer/President of Sevier County Bank-Sevierville.
During his tenure with Sevier County Bank, Stoffle provided a leadership model which led to the first new branch openings in over a decade. This resulted in asset growth, thus returning the bank to profitability. Stoffle also previously served as Chief Financial Officer and Vice President.
Stoffle is a veteran having served in the United States Air Force, receiving the USAF Commendation Medal. He is a member of the American Institute of CPAs and Tennessee Society of CPAs since 1987. Stoffle is active in his community having been a little league coach, softball coach, in addition to serving on several committees and boards.
DePriest graduated from King University with a B.S. in Business Administration. DePriest currently serves as President of Strategic Growth Logistics, LLC. DePriest was recruited by Amazon to establish delivery service centers in Austin, TX and most recently in Bristol, VA. In doing so, Depriest received the Fantastic Plus, which is Amazon’s highest score for Excellency in Delivery.
DePriest also serves as Director of Development for Mountain Missions School located in Grundy, VA. providing leadership in development/fundraising activities. DePriest previously served as Lead Pastor with Christ Fellowship Church for 25 years. DePriest is active in his community with Rotary International, Downtown Kingsport Association, Kingsport Tomorrow, as well as Character Counts Coalition.
With the addition of Mr. Stoffle and Mr. DePriest, First Community Bank of East TN is well positioned to continue positive growth, establish new and exciting initiatives, and serve our communities and shareholders.
About First Community Bank of East Tennessee
With more than $200 million in assets, First Community Bank offers a complete range of financial services including savings, checking, CDs, investment services, consumer, mortgage, and commercial lending, business services, and much more. Founded in 1993, First Community Bank has five locations in Rogersville, Church Hill, Surgoinsville, and Kingsport. For more information, visit www.fcbanktn.com