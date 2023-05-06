Jo Anderson became general manager of the Hale Springs Inn Restaurant in the middle of 2019. Before then, she was the owner of the Sweet Tooth Café.
Jo said, “I basically moved the Sweet Tooth to the hotel.”
There have been many restaurants there since the inn opened in 1824. Jo remembers working at the inn’s restaurant when Carl Netherland Brown owned the inn.
She recalled, “I worked during breakfast. We dressed in period outfits. We were featured in Southern Living Magazine.”
Jo opened the Sweet Tooth Café in 2006. It quickly became a local favorite. Since moving to the inn, the lunch menu is “The Sweet Tooth Café” while the dinner menu is “McKinney’s Tavern.”
The Sweet Tooth Café
The lunch menu features salads named for former and current local businesses and buidings, including the Draper & Darwin Downtowner, Crockett Springs Caesar Salad, the Western Auto Wilted Spinach Salad and the Boyd & Lawson Portabella Chicken Stack.
The local theme continues with some of the lunch entrees; Powell House Pulled BBQ Pork, the Rod Armstrong Peppered Turkey Panini, and the Economy Hardware Quesadilla. Chicken salad and the roasted pork loin (served on Fridays) are big sellers.
Jo said that the Sweet Tooth Original Fried Chicken Salad is a favorite item. It has fried grits and fried chicken salad covered with chicken gravy. A kids’ menu is available. Desserts are always on hand, all made by Jo. Two of her favorites are the salted carmel cheesecake and pumpkin rolls.
Lunch hours are 11:00-2:00 Monday through Friday.
McKinney’s Tavern
The dinner menu has something for every taste. Among the appetizers are Spinach Artichoke Dip, Fried Crawfish tails and Lobster Bites. Caesar, Garden, Strawberry, Wedge and Downtowner salads are offered.
The Hale Burger and the Buffalo Blue Cheese Fried Chicken Sandwich are favorites for sandwich fans. Among the entrees are chicken tenders, lobster mac and cheese, shrimp and grits, ribeye, filet mignon, blackened Mahi Mahi, and honey maple glazed salmon. A full bar is available. Jo said on Fridays prime rib is served.
Dinner hours are 4:30-8:00pm Tuesday through Thursday and 4:30-9:00 pm Friday and Saturday.
Jo said the restaurant averages about twenty employees. There are two dining rooms and outdoor dining on the patio. They offer off-site catering and host private parties and weddings.
She’s working on some changes to the menu and that chicken/shrimp stir-fry, veal marsala, and orange ruffe will soon be added.
There have been issues with the pandemic and labor shortages, but that “This building has seen much more than that.”
She added that “It’s a team effort, I have a great staff.”
The Hale Springs Inn is located at 110 West Main Street. The phone number is 423-272-5171.